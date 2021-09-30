What Did The Secret Service Really Call Melania Trump?

Donald Trump's presidency was filled with drama — right from his election to losing to Joe Biden in 2020 and refusing to concede. But it wasn't just Trump who was the center of the limelight during his term. Former first lady Melania Trump was likewise at the heart of action and controversies, grabbing numerous media headlines through her years at the White House.

Aside from the media, others were observing Melania too, such as her then-chief of staff and Trump's press secretary Stephanie Grisham. Grisham worked for Trump and then Melania until January 6, as she resigned from her position because of the U.S. Capitol riot — two weeks before the end of the administration, per CNN.

The former White House press secretary had much to say about Melania's role in the White House. In her upcoming book, titled, "I'll Take Your Questions Now: What I Saw at the Trump White House," Grisham recalls her experience while working as the press secretary and Melania's chief advisor. Among several shocking revelations, her book details how Melania felt when she found out about Trump's infidelities and Trump's temper. Clearly, Melania wasn't happy — her office labeled the book's motive as "an attempt to redeem herself after a poor performance as Press Secretary," per Politico. Grisham even wrote about the Secret Service's name they gave to Melania after observing her role at the White House. Keep scrolling to find out what that was.