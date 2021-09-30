What Did The Secret Service Really Call Melania Trump?
Donald Trump's presidency was filled with drama — right from his election to losing to Joe Biden in 2020 and refusing to concede. But it wasn't just Trump who was the center of the limelight during his term. Former first lady Melania Trump was likewise at the heart of action and controversies, grabbing numerous media headlines through her years at the White House.
Aside from the media, others were observing Melania too, such as her then-chief of staff and Trump's press secretary Stephanie Grisham. Grisham worked for Trump and then Melania until January 6, as she resigned from her position because of the U.S. Capitol riot — two weeks before the end of the administration, per CNN.
The former White House press secretary had much to say about Melania's role in the White House. In her upcoming book, titled, "I'll Take Your Questions Now: What I Saw at the Trump White House," Grisham recalls her experience while working as the press secretary and Melania's chief advisor. Among several shocking revelations, her book details how Melania felt when she found out about Trump's infidelities and Trump's temper. Clearly, Melania wasn't happy — her office labeled the book's motive as "an attempt to redeem herself after a poor performance as Press Secretary," per Politico. Grisham even wrote about the Secret Service's name they gave to Melania after observing her role at the White House. Keep scrolling to find out what that was.
The Secret Service compared Melania Trump to a fairy tale character
In her 352-page book, Stephanie Grisham reveals that the secret service nicknamed Melania Trump "Rapunzel." This name was given to Melania because she rarely left the White House, which Grisham describes as "her tower," as reported by People. Per another report by The Washington Post, agents requested assignments that involved protecting Melania, as it was an easy task because she rarely ventured outside the White House. The book also reveals that Melania would spend time working on her photo albums when not with her family. According to People, Grisham labeled the photo albums as Melania's "two children." Grisham also wrote that Melania was working on a rug photoshoot during the riot in the U.S. Capitol.
Per People, the book combines several memoirs by other White House staffers. Many of these aids of the former president describe his administration as dysfunctional and chaotic. But there are critiques of the book, too. "As usual, [Grisham] doesn't tell the whole story. She is publishing a text with her own twist and mistruths," a source told People.
According to the outlet, the book carries the subtitle "What I Saw in the Trump White House" and includes several accounts that have "never been heard." Considering the disapproval around Trump's presidency, it could see many buyers eager to get acquainted with the unheard White House secrets.