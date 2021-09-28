Did Melania Trump Really Try To Make Donald Trump Jealous By Doing This?

During her tenure at the White House, Melania Trump wasn't someone who had a lot to say. But before she became the first lady of the United States and her marriage to Donald Trump was scrutinized and put under a microscope, she did have positive words to share about her husband in an interview with Barbara Walters in 2015.

Recalling the moment that they met, Melania told ABC News, "Well, he was very charming and we had the great sparkle. He came with a date. So he asked me for the number and I said, 'I will not give you my number. So if you give me your numbers, I will call you.'" She then hinted that she was suspicious if his intentions. "So I see what kind of numbers he will give me. Because I don't want to be one of the ladies. And he was known as kind of a lady's man," she said.

Donald and Melania tied the knot in 2005. While she often doesn't speak about her marriage in public, one uncharacteristic move that she made in 2018 certainly raised a lot of eyebrows, as many saw it as a jab to her husband. Had things really gotten sour between them? Keep reading below to find out what happened.