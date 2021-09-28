Did Melania Trump Really Try To Make Donald Trump Jealous By Doing This?
During her tenure at the White House, Melania Trump wasn't someone who had a lot to say. But before she became the first lady of the United States and her marriage to Donald Trump was scrutinized and put under a microscope, she did have positive words to share about her husband in an interview with Barbara Walters in 2015.
Recalling the moment that they met, Melania told ABC News, "Well, he was very charming and we had the great sparkle. He came with a date. So he asked me for the number and I said, 'I will not give you my number. So if you give me your numbers, I will call you.'" She then hinted that she was suspicious if his intentions. "So I see what kind of numbers he will give me. Because I don't want to be one of the ladies. And he was known as kind of a lady's man," she said.
Donald and Melania tied the knot in 2005. While she often doesn't speak about her marriage in public, one uncharacteristic move that she made in 2018 certainly raised a lot of eyebrows, as many saw it as a jab to her husband. Had things really gotten sour between them? Keep reading below to find out what happened.
Melania Trump allegedly pulled a move to make Donald Trump notice her
According to The Washington Post, there's speculation that Melania Trump might have purposely done something to make her husband, Donald Trump, jealous. Soon after the Stormy Daniels controversy hit headlines in 2018 — which alleged that Trump slept with her — the first lady supposedly started taking subtle digs at her husband.
According to Stephanie Grisham's book, "I'll Take Your Questions Now: What I Saw in The Trump White House," Melania made an effort to make sure that she was seen walking arm-in-arm with a handsome military aide in public. In one part of the book, Grisham said that Melania claimed to have needed the steady grasp of a military aide to help keep her two feet up on the supposedly slippery floor. "I laughed to myself because I'd seen the woman navigate dirt roads in her heels," she wrote.
What Donald's reaction was to this public display, no one knows. He hasn't said much about his wife, although it's been said that he does get jealous over stuff like A-list parties, per the Daily Beast, or when COVID-19 happens to be making more headlines than him, according to Barack Obama (via CNN). And while it's safe to say that Melania loves her designer shoes, it's clear that she doesn't mind putting her stiletto heel in a provoking path.