Did Melania Trump Really Sleep Through Election Night 2020?

If one were to ask what Melania Trump would best be remembered for in her role as first lady right before she and her husband former President Donald Trump absconded from the White House in January, it could be argued there would be less than expected to choose from. Christmas decor and statement jackets aside, Melania mostly staked her reputation as FLOTUS on a nominally anti-bullying campaign and a wordless smile. But now, it looks like an upcoming tell-all written by Melania's former top aide Stephanie Grisham is threatening to usurp Melania's detached veneer. Grisham stands to portray the former model as a Dorian Gray metaphor in the making — which is to say, the portrait is far from flattering.

According to Grisham's account, Melania's more egregious moments range from supporting her husband's unsubstantiated claims of election fraud to refusing to use her platform and status as FLOTUS to discourage the violent rioters participating in the January 6 Capitol Hill insurrection. (Though, as columnist Jill Filipovic recently noted in an opinion column for CNN's commentary on Melania and Grisham's tell-all, "Why are we still acting surprised that Melania Trump shares many of her husband's toxic views...?") While it's becoming increasingly more evident that Melania's allegiances are in sync with the former commander-in-chief, her enthusiasm as a whole might only go so far — and if Grisham's own testimony about what Melania was doing on the night of the 2020 election is to be believed, then it's not very far at all.