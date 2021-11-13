Does Melania Trump Really Want To Be First Lady Again?

In the months since former President Donald Trump and former first lady Melania Trump bid adieu to the White House in January, much has been made of how Melania has seemingly kept herself out of the spotlight. During the four years her husband spent in the Oval Office, the 45th FLOTUS was somewhat renowned for what many perceived to be a dedication to surface-level interaction, enmeshed with a methodic practice of keeping up appearances.

But now, according to a November 12 report published by the New York Daily News, insiders supposedly familiar with the inner workings of the one-time first lady and former model disclosed to the newspaper that perhaps the public has been wrong about Melania all along. According to the paper, a number of anonymous sources stated that the former FLOTUS expressed more than a passing willingness to make a reprising entrée into the public sphere.

These divulgences also hinged on one of the few times Melania herself has given a keynote address, or any address, since her White House days (which, to be fair, she rarely gave during her husband's presidency). But could this actually be the case, or is it a mere rumor?