Sunny Hostin And Joy Behar Jab At Melania Trump's Vogue Complaints

Melania Trump was never featured on the cover of Vogue magazine during her tenure as first lady to former President Donald Trump — and she has some thoughts as to why. "They're biased," she told "Fox & Friends Weekend" co-host Pete Hegseth on May 15. "They have likes and dislikes, and it's so obvious." Melania's comments came after current First Lady Jill Biden was featured on Vogue's August 2021 cover, just months into her tenure. Before Biden, Michelle Obama had landed the cover of the iconic fashion magazine three times during her eight years in the White House, according to the Boston Herald.

While being skipped didn't escape Melania, she emphasized she wasn't all that concerned about the snub. "I think American people and everyone sees it. It was their decision, and I have much more important things to do — and I did in the White House — than being on the cover of Vogue," she told Hegseth during her first sit-down since leaving the White House.

Melania isn't the only one with opinions, though. In December 2020, Donald expressed his feelings when he retweeted a story about it. A tweet from Breitbart read, "The elitist snobs in the fashion press have kept the most elegant First Lady in American history off the covers of their magazines for 4 consecutive years." In his retweet, Donald included that Melania "is the greatest of all time," according to the New York Post. Now, hosts of "The View" have differing theories of why Melania wasn't featured, though.