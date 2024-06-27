What Barron Trump's Personality Is Really Like, According To Insiders

If height were a personality trait, then Donald Trump would have spoken volumes about his youngest son's character — Donald seems somewhat jealous of how tall Barron Trump is and just can't seem to quit talking about it. Because this is what the former president fixates on whenever he makes public remarks about his son, most of what we know about Barron comes from insiders who have met him.

In May 2024, one source told the Daily Mail that Barron's disposition was similar to that of his mother. "He's so regal," the insider added. According to The Free Press, some MAGA acolytes want Barron to become an American emperor mostly because he looks the part (it's all about that coin profile), so they'll be happy to learn that he can also carry himself like royalty. Also, while addressing the Faith & Freedom Coalition, Donald said that his supporters' votes would no longer be required in the future if he were to win the presidency again. So, if he successfully installs himself as dictator, he can someday pass the job on to Barron of the House Trump, the First of His Name, Apple of Melania Trump's Eye, and Really Tall Guy.

But what kind of leader would Barron be? From the sounds of it, he might possess his father's ability to charm a crowd, and his dad has possibly planted the seed of political ambition in his mind, whether knowingly or unknowingly.