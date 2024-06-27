What Barron Trump's Personality Is Really Like, According To Insiders
If height were a personality trait, then Donald Trump would have spoken volumes about his youngest son's character — Donald seems somewhat jealous of how tall Barron Trump is and just can't seem to quit talking about it. Because this is what the former president fixates on whenever he makes public remarks about his son, most of what we know about Barron comes from insiders who have met him.
In May 2024, one source told the Daily Mail that Barron's disposition was similar to that of his mother. "He's so regal," the insider added. According to The Free Press, some MAGA acolytes want Barron to become an American emperor mostly because he looks the part (it's all about that coin profile), so they'll be happy to learn that he can also carry himself like royalty. Also, while addressing the Faith & Freedom Coalition, Donald said that his supporters' votes would no longer be required in the future if he were to win the presidency again. So, if he successfully installs himself as dictator, he can someday pass the job on to Barron of the House Trump, the First of His Name, Apple of Melania Trump's Eye, and Really Tall Guy.
But what kind of leader would Barron be? From the sounds of it, he might possess his father's ability to charm a crowd, and his dad has possibly planted the seed of political ambition in his mind, whether knowingly or unknowingly.
He's reportedly become passionate about politics
In 2016, Donald Trump told People that Barron Trump didn't like the idea of calling the White House home. "He does like what he's got right now. That would be a whole change of life," he explained. Melania Trump was reportedly protective of Barron during his tenure as a First Son. One source told People in May 2024 that the former first lady planned on steering the teen in the direction she wanted him to go, while another insider told The Telegraph that Barron was caught in the middle of a parental tug-of-war — Donald reportedly wanted him to get into politics, while Melania did not.
Based on what comedian Vincent Oshana said about his encounter with Barron, Donald might be winning the battle over his son's future. "He was smart on politics," Sosnick gushed during an April 2024 episode of the "PBD Podcast." Oshana then shared an example of Barron's political brilliance, recalling, "He's like, 'You know, everybody's always going to fight. There's left, there's right.'" Perhaps it's astute observations like this that Barron is passing along to his father. Donald confirmed that his youngest had taken an interest in the new family business when he appeared on Talk Radio 1210 WPHT. Making a rare non-height-related comment about Barron, Donald said, "He does like politics, it's sort of funny. He'll tell me sometimes, 'Dad this is what you have to do.'" He didn't reveal whether he's used his son's advice.
He's willing to defy his dad
Back when Barron Trump was putting the "tyke" in "tycoon" by building his real estate empire out of Legos, Melania Trump told Parenting magazine, "He is independent and opinionated and knows exactly what he wants." It seems that Barron hasn't changed much since he was a precocious 6-year-old, as he's one of the few people in Donald Trump's inner circle who is willing to stand up to the headstrong mogul. During a January 2024 rally in Iowa, Donald mentioned that he had tried to push Barron to play basketball, clearly believing that his son would excel on the court due to his impressive stature. However, Barron shut his dad down. "He said, well I like soccer dad, actually," Donald recalled, per the Daily Mail.
Barron also dared to critique one of Donald's 2020 debate performances by suggesting that he was being a bit rude to Joe Biden, according to author Mollie Hemingway. In her book "Rigged: How the Media, Big Tech, and the Democrats Seized Our Elections," she recalls Donald telling her, "My own son Barron said, 'Dad, you were too tough. You didn't have to keep interrupting him.'"
Barron has also used one of his dad's locked computers without his permission. While addressing the CPAC crowd in 2022, Donald recalled confronting Barron over this security breach. Cool as a cucumber, the teen simply told him, "I know how to get it open Dad," per The U.S. Sun.
Barron Trump reportedly has a sense of humor
On the "PBD Podcast," Vincent Oshana, Tom Ellsworth, and Patrick Bet-David agreed that Barron Trump was wickedly funny when they met him at Mar-a-Lago. "What was making me laugh was just honest life anecdotes about family," said Ellsworth. Bet-David shared an example of one humorous moment that occurred while Barron was holding court at their table. Everyone else was talking about how tough their upbringings were when the teen decided to share his tragic backstory. "Barron's like, 'Yeah, same here. I mean, I was born in a penthouse of a building all the way at the top. Life was hard. Talk about being fed by a silver spoon. Who would ever eat food with a silver spoon? Mine was gold." If Barron wants to make a living as a comedian who pokes fun at his privileged upbringing and the public's perception of what he's like because of it, his parents have given him so much material to work with. The poor guy will probably never live down the time Melania Trump told ABC News that he loved being slathered with caviar cream when he was 7 years old.
Barron also had something to say about the music that Donald Trump plays at Mar-a-Lago. "My freakin' dad's the DJ," Oshana recalled Barron telling them when the speakers began blaring one of "The Apprentice" host's favorite tunes. Barron also shared that his father's preferred volume makes the entire club vibrate.
Barron Trump has a softer side
During his interview with Dr. Phil McGraw on "Dr. Phil Primetime," Donald Trump briefly touched on how difficult that it must have been for Barron Trump to grow up in the spotlight. The former president believes that he hasn't personally heard a peep from Barron about it because the teen is being considerate of his father's feelings. "He doesn't say it, because he doesn't want to hurt me, but it has to affect my family," said Donald.
Stephanie Grisham told the Daily Mail that she saw Barron's softer side when she was working as Melania Trump's chief of staff. "I cannot stress enough how kind and polite Barron is ... Just very, very kind and humble and empathetic and smart," she said. If true, he might be a much different leader than his father, who is known for boasting about his greatness. Donald also seems to struggle in the empathy department, as the many opinion pieces written about his response to the pandemic point out.
Other reports suggest that Barron might not crave attention the way his father does. "Barron is shy and reserved," a source told People in March 2024. However, he's apparently willing to take charge when he thinks someone else might benefit from his actions, such as when he invited his classmates to the White House. "Barron was really sweet. He was so excited to show his classmates around," an insider told Page Six.
Barron Trump's 'bring it on' attitude
Barron Trump might possess his father's combative spirit. When Barron turned 18, NBC exec Mike Sington caused outrage by tweeting, "He's fair game now." He later deleted the message, explaining to Newsweek, "Someone pointed out to me 'fair game' could mean fair game to be harmed." Sington, however, stood firm in his belief that the media can now scrutinize Barron with impunity. Melania Trump used to scold high-profile people if they even joked about her son, but it seems Barron doesn't feel like he needs his mother's protection anymore. On the "PBD Podcast," Patrick Bet-David shared the teen's response to the tweet about the media turning him into a target: "I don't care, good. Do it. I get it, they've gone and done it to every kid."
As of this writing, it remains to be seen whether Barron will join his father in publicly sparring with the press. However, one source suggested to the Daily Mail that he could be the second coming of The Donald. After noting that Barron towers over his dad, the insider added, "He's also far more politically interested than people realize. I see all the attributes of a future President."
Perhaps Barron has already found his future running mate in his bestie Bo Loudon. "Barron and Bo kind of run around Mar-a-Lago like Eloise in the legendary children's books," the source dished. Loudon is a huge Donald fan, so Barron is very much living in a MAGA bubble.