Donald Trump's Full Mar-A-Lago Playlist Is Just As Chaotic As We Suspected

Donald Trump has some go-to songs that he performs his favorite fist-shaking dance to at Mar-a-Lago. His playlist includes an eclectic mix of hits, and although Lara Trump left Fox News and is pursuing a music career, her cover of the Tom Petty ditty "I Won't Back Down" is not among the jams that her father-in-law plays for his guests.

According to Axios, Donald chooses the music that blares from the speakers at Mar-a-Lago, and he rarely deviates from the same playlist. One of his personal favorites is reportedly the Rolling Stones classic "You Can't Always Get What You Want," which accurately describes his relationship with the American legal system. There's also the James Brown and Luciano Pavarotti duet "It's A Man's Man's Man's World." Given Donald's track record with chipping away at women's rights, did he read the title of this one, nod his head, and click "Add to playlist"?) It seems like his evangelical supporters would shake their heads over his inclusion of the R.E.M. track "Losing My Religion," especially since Trump's relationship with religion seems rather tenuous. It's also difficult to imagine Trump rocking out to Metallica's "Enter Sandman," but the headbanger is reportedly in rotation alongside older hits including Frank Sinatra's "My Way," Elvis Presley's "Suspicious Minds," and Johnny Cash's "Ring of Fire."

If some of the musicians Donald enjoys listening to knew they were providing the soundtrack for his schmoozing at Mar-a-Lago, they might not be happy about it.