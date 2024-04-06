Donald Trump's Full Mar-A-Lago Playlist Is Just As Chaotic As We Suspected
Donald Trump has some go-to songs that he performs his favorite fist-shaking dance to at Mar-a-Lago. His playlist includes an eclectic mix of hits, and although Lara Trump left Fox News and is pursuing a music career, her cover of the Tom Petty ditty "I Won't Back Down" is not among the jams that her father-in-law plays for his guests.
According to Axios, Donald chooses the music that blares from the speakers at Mar-a-Lago, and he rarely deviates from the same playlist. One of his personal favorites is reportedly the Rolling Stones classic "You Can't Always Get What You Want," which accurately describes his relationship with the American legal system. There's also the James Brown and Luciano Pavarotti duet "It's A Man's Man's Man's World." Given Donald's track record with chipping away at women's rights, did he read the title of this one, nod his head, and click "Add to playlist"?) It seems like his evangelical supporters would shake their heads over his inclusion of the R.E.M. track "Losing My Religion," especially since Trump's relationship with religion seems rather tenuous. It's also difficult to imagine Trump rocking out to Metallica's "Enter Sandman," but the headbanger is reportedly in rotation alongside older hits including Frank Sinatra's "My Way," Elvis Presley's "Suspicious Minds," and Johnny Cash's "Ring of Fire."
If some of the musicians Donald enjoys listening to knew they were providing the soundtrack for his schmoozing at Mar-a-Lago, they might not be happy about it.
How Donald Trump's musical faves feel about him
Donald Trump's playlist includes the Guns N' Roses ballad "November Rain," and at least one member of the band is no Trump fan. In 2018, Axl Rose tweeted, "The WH is the current US gold standard of what can be considered disgraceful." The rocker has also revealed that his band asked the Trump campaign to stop playing their music at rallies. Trump and his team ignored the request, prompting Rose to deem them "s***bags."
Then there's the haunting Sinéad O'Connor hit "Nothing Compares 2 U." O'Connor died in 2023, but in a 2020 Hot Press interview, she made her feelings about Trump abundantly clear. "I actually do believe Donald Trump is the biblical devil, the f***er," she said. Her estate referenced this quote when it issued a statement asking the Trump campaign to stop playing "Nothing Compares 2 U" at political events. The Rolling Stones also tried to get Trump to quit using their music and even threatened him with legal action in 2020. R.E.M. considered doing the same. "We do not condone the use of our music by this fraud and con man," tweeted Mike Mills. On "Late Night With Seth Meyers," frontman Michael Stipe called Trump a "bloviating, puff-adder sack of lies."
Another Trump favorite is "Funeral For a Friend/Love Lies Bleeding" by Elton John, who declined to perform at the ex-president's inauguration — but later joined Joe Biden at the White House for a special event.