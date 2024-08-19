How Old Was Barron Trump When He Became Taller Than His Parents?

Barron Trump's stunning height transformation had everyone in awe, even though he grew up right in front of our eyes. Seemingly overnight, he materialized standing 6 feet, 9 inches tall. But he had long been among the tallest Trumps, surpassing Melania Trump and catching up to his father's height at just 12. In no time, he became the tallest of all five of Donald Trump's children, who make a pretty tall bunch. The second tallest is Eric Trump, at 6 feet, 5 inches.

And he's not happy about that. "I'm very mad at Barron because I was the tallest guy in my family until he came along," he joked on the "First Class Fatherhood" podcast in 2021. "My father calls me the short son now, and I'm six-five." Eric is seemingly not alone. Donald himself accidentally confirmed he's jealous of Barron's height. "I say, 'Barron, I don't want to take a picture next to you,'" he said on Logan Paul's podcast "Impaulsive" in June 2024. That isn't shocking to some who know him.

According to journalist Michael Wolff, author of "Siege: Trump Under Fire," height is one of the weapons Donald uses to intimidate those around him. "He's jealous of everyone's height. He never lets himself be in a photograph with someone taller than he is," he said in a 2019 interview with MSNBC's Lawrence O'Donnell. Luckily for him, Barron is likely done growing. But his growth has been nothing short of stunning, having surpassed his tall parents early on.