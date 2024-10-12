Barron Trump's College Living Situation Is Wildly Different From His Classmates
Barron Trump's time at New York University has made headlines and created a peculiar college experience. The family waited until he was about to start classes to announce which school he would be attending. In early September, Donald Trump told the Daily Mail that Barron would be attending the Stern School of Business at NYU. "He's a very high aptitude child, but he's no longer a child. He's just passed into something beyond child-dom," he told the outlet. That same day, photos circulated of Barron attending classes. Naturally, the Secret Service was on hand while the former first son was on campus, which was a reminder of how unusual Barron's college experience would be. In addition to the beefed-up security, Barron also took an unconventional route for his living situation.
A few weeks after Barron made his college debut, Melania Trump revealed that her son had chosen to live at home with her instead of on campus with other freshmen. "It was his decision to come here that he wants to be in New York and study in New York and live in his home, and I respect that," she said, appearing on Fox News. "Everybody's in control of [their] own self," Melania added while reiterating it was her son's choice to live at home in his father's Trump Tower building.
Perhaps the security plans for Barron at college made it untenable for him to live on campus. One fellow classmate described how different it was to attend a lecture with Barron. "There were several guards outside the door before class and we had to show them our IDs," they told the Daily Mail. Not only were guards close to Barron, but his mother planned to keep close tabs on him, too.
Melania Trump planned to follow Barron Trump
When Barron Trump was finishing up his senior year of high school, there was speculation about where he would choose to go to college. A source at the time spoke about Melania Trump's plans for her only child. "Melania's main job is taking care of Barron, and I think it's possible that she will follow him wherever he goes to school," the insider told People in March 2024. As it was became apparent that Barron would attend college in New York City, it was clear that this news excited Melania.
After living in Mar-a-Lago for years, the former first lady was overjoyed to return to the Big Apple with her son. She posted an ode to the city online just before Barron started classes. "New York City captivated my heart the moment I arrived, 28 years ago today," Melania wrote on X, formerly Twitter, alongside a snapshot of the city's iconic skyline. "This electrifying town isn't just my home; it's a colorful canvas where dreams come alive," she added. It could be that Barron shares his mother's enthusiasm for the hustle and bustle of the "City that Never Sleeps." Photos captured Barron leaving Trump Tower in September as he made his way to New York University with a convoy of Secret Service vehicles in tow.
Not only did Melania consider NYC her home, but Barron did as well. The two famously continued living at Trump Towers even after Donald Trump moved into the White House in 2016. At the time, the family said through a spokesperson that they did not want to move Barron until he finished the school year.