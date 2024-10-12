Barron Trump's College Living Situation Is Wildly Different From His Classmates

Barron Trump's time at New York University has made headlines and created a peculiar college experience. The family waited until he was about to start classes to announce which school he would be attending. In early September, Donald Trump told the Daily Mail that Barron would be attending the Stern School of Business at NYU. "He's a very high aptitude child, but he's no longer a child. He's just passed into something beyond child-dom," he told the outlet. That same day, photos circulated of Barron attending classes. Naturally, the Secret Service was on hand while the former first son was on campus, which was a reminder of how unusual Barron's college experience would be. In addition to the beefed-up security, Barron also took an unconventional route for his living situation.

A few weeks after Barron made his college debut, Melania Trump revealed that her son had chosen to live at home with her instead of on campus with other freshmen. "It was his decision to come here that he wants to be in New York and study in New York and live in his home, and I respect that," she said, appearing on Fox News. "Everybody's in control of [their] own self," Melania added while reiterating it was her son's choice to live at home in his father's Trump Tower building.

Perhaps the security plans for Barron at college made it untenable for him to live on campus. One fellow classmate described how different it was to attend a lecture with Barron. "There were several guards outside the door before class and we had to show them our IDs," they told the Daily Mail. Not only were guards close to Barron, but his mother planned to keep close tabs on him, too.