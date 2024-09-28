Rare Snap Of Melania Trump As A Child Proves Barron Looks More Like Her Than We Thought
Melania Trump has called Barron Trump a 'Mini-Donald' in the past, but all it takes is a look at the former first lady in her younger years to see that her son bears a striking resemblance to her as well. From their soft features to their coloring (and let's not forget the brows), Barron is just as much a mini-me of his mama as he is of his father.
Some may remember that back in 2017, the photographer who discovered Melania when she was a teenager shared some of his trial shoot pics with Today. As seen in a series of black-and-white shots, teenage Melania looked pretty different to the model we came to know later on in her life. Of course, there were a ton of similarities, but as a 16-year-old, the former first lady had slightly more rounded features. She also had minimal makeup on for the test shoot — about the closest we've seen Melania to being makeup-free, other than the early days of her relationship with Donald Trump.
Also visible in the pics of teenage Melania? Just how much her son resembles her. Like Barron, Melania had some seriously enviable, thick eyebrows as a teen. Their eyes are also near-identical, the same shape and shade of blue. As for Barron's hair, it's pretty clear he got that from his mom, too (what? We're just saying Donald's hair is blond). In sum, Barron looks a lot like his mom did when she was around his age.
Donald Trump also notices similarities between Barron and Melania
While we have no doubt that Donald Trump would love nothing more than to say his youngest child is his doppelganger, it's worth mentioning that in the past, he's spoken about how much Barron Trump looks like his mom. In a 2006 interview with The Palm Beach Post, he mused of his then-infant son, "He looks more like Melania. And he's like her in temperament. Very calm. Which is not easy when you're around me."
Of course, there's no denying that Barron Trump bears a close resemblance to his father, too. In fact, in the same interview with The Palm Beach Post, Melania Trump revealed that she saw a lot of her husband in their child. "The baby looks like Donald," she said. However, the new mom couldn't help point out the same similarities we noticed: "He has my eyes, and beautiful brown hair."
Our take? Barron is kind of the perfect mix of both parents. While many of his features come directly from Melania, like his older half-siblings, Barron has his dad's facial structure of bigger eyes and a smaller mouth. The similarities are also obvious when comparing older images of the 2024 presidential hopeful with Barron in his mid-teens. In fact, in one outing with Melania in 2022, Barron could easily pass as a lookalike of his dad in his younger days. Albeit, of course, with his mom's eyes ... and thicker, darker hair.