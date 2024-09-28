Rare Snap Of Melania Trump As A Child Proves Barron Looks More Like Her Than We Thought

Melania Trump has called Barron Trump a 'Mini-Donald' in the past, but all it takes is a look at the former first lady in her younger years to see that her son bears a striking resemblance to her as well. From their soft features to their coloring (and let's not forget the brows), Barron is just as much a mini-me of his mama as he is of his father.

Some may remember that back in 2017, the photographer who discovered Melania when she was a teenager shared some of his trial shoot pics with Today. As seen in a series of black-and-white shots, teenage Melania looked pretty different to the model we came to know later on in her life. Of course, there were a ton of similarities, but as a 16-year-old, the former first lady had slightly more rounded features. She also had minimal makeup on for the test shoot — about the closest we've seen Melania to being makeup-free, other than the early days of her relationship with Donald Trump.

Also visible in the pics of teenage Melania? Just how much her son resembles her. Like Barron, Melania had some seriously enviable, thick eyebrows as a teen. Their eyes are also near-identical, the same shape and shade of blue. As for Barron's hair, it's pretty clear he got that from his mom, too (what? We're just saying Donald's hair is blond). In sum, Barron looks a lot like his mom did when she was around his age.