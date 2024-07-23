This Is The Closest We've Seen Melania Trump Makeup-Free

Similar to Donald Trump's presidency, Melania Trump is one of the most divisive first ladies. The former model has taken heat for her appearance, and she's been criticized for not being as stately as the other wives of presidents. Her use, or overuse, of makeup has been a topic that non-Trumpers have consistently used to roast her. "My license picture looks like Melania Trump with no makeup," an X, formerly Twitter, user tweeted. Many believed the former FLOTUS was all smoke and mirrors, and had an over-reliance on cosmetics for her appearance.

While Donald was in office, he and Melania visited London, and the former first lady took time to meet with school children. One of the kids commented on Melania's look. "I'm gonna be honest and say her make-up was a bit much," they told the Daily Mail in December 2019. "It made her look sad but actually she was very happy," the child added. Other kids who met her echoed the sentiments, and said Melania was much sweeter than the makeup-heavy exterior had them initially believe.

Perhaps the Slovenian-born model went heavy on the beauty products, but it was a carefully-crafted look. Melania's long-time makeup artist, Nicole Bryl, has discussed how long it takes to prepare her makeup for big events. "About one hour and 15 minutes of uninterrupted focus if you want the look to be flawless and have it last [throughout the day]," Bryl told Us Weekly in January 2017, leading up to Donald's inauguration. In fact, throwback pics show that Melania looks completely different without makeup.