This Is The Closest We've Seen Melania Trump Makeup-Free
Similar to Donald Trump's presidency, Melania Trump is one of the most divisive first ladies. The former model has taken heat for her appearance, and she's been criticized for not being as stately as the other wives of presidents. Her use, or overuse, of makeup has been a topic that non-Trumpers have consistently used to roast her. "My license picture looks like Melania Trump with no makeup," an X, formerly Twitter, user tweeted. Many believed the former FLOTUS was all smoke and mirrors, and had an over-reliance on cosmetics for her appearance.
While Donald was in office, he and Melania visited London, and the former first lady took time to meet with school children. One of the kids commented on Melania's look. "I'm gonna be honest and say her make-up was a bit much," they told the Daily Mail in December 2019. "It made her look sad but actually she was very happy," the child added. Other kids who met her echoed the sentiments, and said Melania was much sweeter than the makeup-heavy exterior had them initially believe.
Perhaps the Slovenian-born model went heavy on the beauty products, but it was a carefully-crafted look. Melania's long-time makeup artist, Nicole Bryl, has discussed how long it takes to prepare her makeup for big events. "About one hour and 15 minutes of uninterrupted focus if you want the look to be flawless and have it last [throughout the day]," Bryl told Us Weekly in January 2017, leading up to Donald's inauguration. In fact, throwback pics show that Melania looks completely different without makeup.
Melania Trump goes light on beauty products in 2002
In September 2002, Donald Trump posed for a photo with Melania Trump and his ex-wife, Ivana Trump, at New York Fashion Week. What made the snap notable — besides Donald hanging with his former and future wives — was how different Melania looked without a generous helping of makeup. She still wore eyeliner, but the one-time model appeared fresh-faced in comparison to her look today. Melania's bright blue eyes stuck out in the photograph where she surely applied some makeup, but it was not the same beauty product routine people were used to seeing in the presidential Trump era.
According to Melania's long-time makeup artist, Nicole Bryl, the former FLOTUS could look gorgeous with, or without makeup. "Melania Trump is undeniably one of the most stunningly beautiful [women] on Earth and anyone who has ever met her in person or spent time with her also knows for a fact she is one of the sweetest," Bryl told Women's Wear Daily just before Donald took office in January 2017.
Melania credited her self care regimen for having great skin. Long before her husband became president, Melania dished on her extensive self care routine which involved using tonics and creams that were heavy in vitamins to help keep her skin moisturized. Plus, she had one important rule. "I never go to sleep before washing my makeup off and I really nurture my skin at night," Melania told Allure in July 2011. Another virtually makeup-free photo showed how that routine paid off.
Why Melania Trump never went under the knife
Melania Trump looked nearly unrecognizable in a throwback photo alongside Donald Trump from December 1998. The snap was taken as the pair attended the W New York Hotel grand opening. The future first lady wore very little makeup and sported a more natural look than what people associate her with today. It would be easy to pass off the difference in her appearance on age, but another photo of Melania and Donald from 1998 showed how much makeup impacted her appearance. The future married couple attended a Marc Jacobs Fashion Show that year, and Melania wore heavy makeup for that event, and the end result was that she looked remarkably similar to her FLOTUS days. It seemed that makeup made all the difference for Melania's face, even when she was younger.
For years, many brushed off the idea that makeup had that much of an impact and speculated that the former model had gone under the knife. In the past, Melania addressed those plastic surgery rumors. "A lot of people say I am using all the procedures for my face. I didn't do anything," she told GQ in April 2016. "I live a healthy life, I take care of my skin and my body. I'm against Botox, I'm against injections," she added. Prior to that, she told Allure in July 2011 that she was afraid of getting work done on her face because she had heard horror stories from other people.