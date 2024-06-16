What Melania Trump Has Said About Plastic Surgery Amid Rampant Rumors

One of the rumored dark secrets of Melania Trump is that she has undergone multiple plastic surgeries. One X, formerly Twitter, user theorized that there was proof the former first lady went under the knife because her nose looked nothing like Barron Trump's nose. Word that Melania had work done had circulated long before Donald Trump was president. In July 2011, Melania addressed the rumors that she had cosmetic procedures performed in order to keep up her appearance. "No. I don't get any Botox — even though it's been reported elsewhere that I've had Botox done," she told Allure at the time. Melania did not stop at denying she had injections. "I'd never do anything on my face or my body," she added. Instead of Botox or other procedures, Melania credited her youthful looks to a strict skincare routine. According to the former model, she was frightened by the idea of letting a cosmetic surgeon near her face. "[Other women] had something done and then their lives were destroyed because of that," Melania said.

Of course, years later the spotlight on Melania only brightened when her husband was elected as the president in 2016. Leading up to the election, a former roommate of Melania's, Matthew Atanian, claimed she had breast implants. The Slovenian-born model once again denied those claims. "I didn't make any changes," she told GQ in April 2016. "I'm against Botox, I'm against injections," Melania reiterated. The fact that Melania looked completely different in throwback pics had people second guessing her claims.