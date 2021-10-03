What Does Melania Trump's Self Care Regimen Really Consist Of?

During her four years as first lady of the United States alongside her husband, then-President Donald Trump, Melania Trump was in the spotlight just as much as the controversial politician. Though the Slovenia-born former model is regarded as the most private and reserved first lady in modern American political history, those inside the White House got the closest look inside the intriguing life of the businesswoman. Stephanie Grisham, who served as a senior aide to Donald and Melania prior to her role as White House press secretary, provides a fascinating firsthand account of her experiences with the Trumps in her memoir, "I'll Take Your Questions Now," which is set to hit shelves on October 5.

According to excerpts obtained by CNN, Grisham recounted some of Melania's most memorable moments during Donald's presidency and revealed shocking claims about the one-time actor. Not only did the former communications director and chief of staff divulge her personal account of Melania's infamous "I really don't care. Do u?" jacket, and reveal that she called stepdaughter Ivanka Trump and her husband Jared Kushner "the interns," but Grisham also detailed Melania's obsession with reading her own press. "Like her husband and all of his kids, Mrs. Trump scrutinized her press clippings like an expert architect focusing on blueprints," she wrote. Grisham even offered a look at Melania's "self-care" regimen, which included spending a lot of time out of the office. For more details, keep scrolling.