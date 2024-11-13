Donald Trump Accidentally Confirmed Barron Is A Total Mama's Boy (Even In College)
Barron Trump may have turned 18 in March 2024 and shot up to a towering height that makes his dad look petite by comparison, but according to Donald Trump, he's still every bit a mama's boy. While other college freshmen are likely out living it up, Barron often sticks close to his mom, Melania Trump — when he's not burying his head in books at NYU, that is, and when Melania isn't... well, doing whatever it is Melania does.
Donald let this tidbit slip during one of his last few rallies in his 2024 presidential campaign. He waxed poetic about his youngest son (as he usually does) and ended up boasting about Barron's sharp mind and knack for giving campaign advice. "I have a guy who's at home with The First Lady. He's very smart, he got into a great college, he's 18 years old," Donald told the crowd. "He gives me good advice, 'Dad, take it easy now. You don't have to get too excited here.' He's very wise." Wise enough, it seems, to also convince his dad to make an appearance on Joe Rogan's podcast, a move that likely gave Donald's campaign a boost and allowed him to secure another four years in the Oval Office.
What really caught our attention, though, is this little glimpse into Barron's life off-campus. While his peers are probably having the typical college experience, Barron's apparently choosing to chill with Melania whenever he's not in class. And with him living in the Trump Tower instead of at the dorms, he's probably had more movie nights with his mother than attendance at fraternity parties.
It does look like Barron chooses to be with his mom often
Even though Barron Trump is officially a college kid, Melania Trump is nowhere close to considering herself an empty nester. Rather than living amongst his peers, Barron chose to stay at Trump Tower and commute daily to NYU, which seems to be just the way mom likes it. "I could not say I'm an empty nester. I don't feel that way," the former first lady shared with Fox & Friends' Ainsley Earhardt in an interview. "It was his decision to come here, that he wants to be in New York and study in New York and live in his home, and I respect that." She insists, though, that even if this is the case, Barron isn't exactly missing out on the quintessential college experience. "He's enjoying his college days," she added. "I hope he will have a great experience because his life is very different than any other 18- 19-year-old child."
With the family set to return to the White House, however, there's some question about how long this setup will last. Will Barron keep up his Manhattan commute, or will he swap it for something a little closer to D.C.? What we know for sure is that Melania's not planning to dial back on her mom duties. "Melania will keep her hand on Barron's future just as much going forward as she has throughout his early and current school years," a source close to her told People. "He is her world. She is proud of him, and she is the primary decision maker on Barron and his future." So, whether it's NYU or Pennsylvania Avenue, Melania's not letting go of her hands-on mom approach anytime soon.