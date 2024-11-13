Donald Trump Accidentally Confirmed Barron Is A Total Mama's Boy (Even In College)

Barron Trump may have turned 18 in March 2024 and shot up to a towering height that makes his dad look petite by comparison, but according to Donald Trump, he's still every bit a mama's boy. While other college freshmen are likely out living it up, Barron often sticks close to his mom, Melania Trump — when he's not burying his head in books at NYU, that is, and when Melania isn't... well, doing whatever it is Melania does.

Donald let this tidbit slip during one of his last few rallies in his 2024 presidential campaign. He waxed poetic about his youngest son (as he usually does) and ended up boasting about Barron's sharp mind and knack for giving campaign advice. "I have a guy who's at home with The First Lady. He's very smart, he got into a great college, he's 18 years old," Donald told the crowd. "He gives me good advice, 'Dad, take it easy now. You don't have to get too excited here.' He's very wise." Wise enough, it seems, to also convince his dad to make an appearance on Joe Rogan's podcast, a move that likely gave Donald's campaign a boost and allowed him to secure another four years in the Oval Office.

What really caught our attention, though, is this little glimpse into Barron's life off-campus. While his peers are probably having the typical college experience, Barron's apparently choosing to chill with Melania whenever he's not in class. And with him living in the Trump Tower instead of at the dorms, he's probably had more movie nights with his mother than attendance at fraternity parties.