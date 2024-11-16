Barron Trump's College Classmates Are Spilling About His Political Views
Now that Barron Trump is nestling in at the Stern School of Business at NYU, it seems his fellow peers are pressuring him to divulge his political views. Considering that Barron's current campus has staged protests against Donald Trump, Barron is being choosy in how he responds. According to the Daily Mail, Barron has been claiming he doesn't support any political party — which feels like he's dodging the question.
With an overwhelming fever pitch of fans of both Donald and Barron, it often feels as if Barron's political future has been paved for him. With Trump supporters already creating "Barron 2044" stickers and his mother, Melania Trump, going around sharing a photo of Barron voting for his father, Barron most likely won't be able to avoid answering political questions for much longer.
Especially with rumors that Barron helped his father behind the scenes on the campaign trail, it seems incredibly likely that Barron's true political leanings will come out soon. Actions speak louder than words, so here are some of the political actions Barron has taken that indicate which way his politics lean.
Barron Trump advised his dad on the campaign trail
Barron Trump can claim he has no political affiliation all he wants, but sources close to Donald Trump's successful presidential campaign have mentioned Barron was behind all of the podcasts on which Trump appeared. In an interview with Fox News, Trump even said, "[Barron] tells me about all the 'hot' guys. People I've never heard of." Social media influencer Bo Loudon told the Daily Mail, "The [podcast] strategy is reaching an audience that maybe isn't being recognized, or an audience that loves Trump and that maybe they're not being acknowledged." And indeed, it worked. The strategy paid off, siphoning many politically curious young men to head to the polls for Trump.
That wasn't the only route Barron pursued to connect Donald Trump with the younger generation. Even though Donald Trump Jr. might be behind the pick of the shady JD Vance for vice president, it seems Barron also has connections to venture capitalism. Behind the scenes, it seems Barron has been filling his father in on cryptocurrencies and the blockchain. Allegedly, Barron is very involved in and an ambassador for World Liberty Financial, a Trump-related cryptocurrency business that was struggling until Donald got elected. With success in both political strategy and business, it seems Barron might be primed for a position within the Trump administration.
There might be a Trump cabinet position for Barron
Since Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump have stated they will not be returning to politics, it seems Donald Trump might have to tap a different familial well to help him run his administration. Barron Trump might be up to bat next. British politician Nigel Farage recently met Barron and told the Daily Mail he found Barron to be a, "very bright 18-year-old who played a big part in his father's stunning victory." Donald Trump himself even said, "Barron is the king of the internet. People can't get enough of him." However, that might eventually spell trouble for Barron, as his father does not like to share the limelight.
Should Donald attempt to pull Barron away from his studies to join his administration, he will have to contend with Melania Trump. As a loyal mother, Melania has often prioritized Barron's safety and privacy, doing her best to keep him out of the public eye while he was growing up in the White House. Now that Barron is grown, however, it will ultimately be his own choice to go into politics or not. For now, it seems, Barron is happy to dodge any hard-hitting questions about politics.