Barron Trump's College Classmates Are Spilling About His Political Views

Now that Barron Trump is nestling in at the Stern School of Business at NYU, it seems his fellow peers are pressuring him to divulge his political views. Considering that Barron's current campus has staged protests against Donald Trump, Barron is being choosy in how he responds. According to the Daily Mail, Barron has been claiming he doesn't support any political party — which feels like he's dodging the question.

With an overwhelming fever pitch of fans of both Donald and Barron, it often feels as if Barron's political future has been paved for him. With Trump supporters already creating "Barron 2044" stickers and his mother, Melania Trump, going around sharing a photo of Barron voting for his father, Barron most likely won't be able to avoid answering political questions for much longer.

Especially with rumors that Barron helped his father behind the scenes on the campaign trail, it seems incredibly likely that Barron's true political leanings will come out soon. Actions speak louder than words, so here are some of the political actions Barron has taken that indicate which way his politics lean.