A published author, corporate lawyer, and venture capitalist, JD Vance entered the political arena when he ran for a vacant Ohio Senate seat in the 2022 midterm elections. He won, heading to Washington, D.C. as a freshman senator. Vance hadn't even completed his first term in the Senate when, in the summer of 2024, he was tapped by former POTUS Donald Trump to be his running mate in his campaign for president. That suddenly catapulted Vance to the forefront of the news cycle, and it's fair to say he's experienced a bumpy ride as candidate for Veep; in fact, few figures in the realm of modern politics have experienced the level of scorn that's been heaped upon him.

To be fair, Vance has brought much of that upon himself, thanks to some controversial statements and cringe-worthy moments that have led his Democratic opponents to label him as "weird" — a description that's adhered to despite his efforts to shake it off. In just a few short months, Vance has been at the center of some odd rumors — including one involving his unnatural affection for a couch (which has been debunked), and another insisting that he wears more eyeliner than Alice Cooper and televangelist Tammy Faye Bakker combined (the jury's still out on that one).

As the 2024 presidential election approaches and Americans prepare to cast their votes for the next president and vice president, there's no time like the present for an in-depth look into the shady side of JD Vance.