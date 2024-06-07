Celebs Who Can't Stand Donald Trump
On May 30, 2024, Donald Trump made history as the first former U.S. president to become a convicted felon when a Manhattan jury found him guilty of 34 felony counts of falsifying business records to cover up paying off adult film actress Stormy Daniels.
Ever since announcing his candidacy for America's highest political office, the real-estate mogul and reality TV personality has been a polarizing figure, worshipped with cult-like fervor by some and ferociously derided by others. When it comes to that latter group, Trump certainly can't be faulted for not giving them ample reasons for their dislike, ranging from his suggestion that Clorox injections could cure COVID-19, to describing torch-bearing, antisemitic white supremacists as "very fine people," to his continual refusal to admit that he lost the 2020 presidential election.
Some of Trump's most vocal opponents over the years have been celebrities, many of whom have made their less-than positive-feelings about him widely known. In fact, the list of stars who've publicly displayed antipathy toward him is a lengthy one, encompassing Oscar winners, music icons, and late-night hosts, as well as celebs at pretty much every echelon of show business. There are, however, certain stars whose proclamations about the twice-impeached president have taken on near-epic status. Now that Trump has racked up more felony convictions than Baskin-Robbins has flavors, keep on reading for a detailed look at some celebs who can't stand Donald Trump.
Robert De Niro has questioned Trump's intelligence by calling him an 'idiot'
Among the myriad Hollywood luminaries who've spoken out against Donald Trump, few have been more vociferous than Oscar-winning actor Robert De Niro. The star of such film classics as "Raging Bull," "Taxi Driver," and "The Godfather Part II" has bashed Trump on so many occasions that it's certainly not difficult to find examples of his enmity.
De Niro's feelings were perhaps best summed up in a 2016 video for the #VoteYourFuture campaign. "I mean he's so blatantly stupid. He's a punk, he's a dog, he's a pig, he's a con, a bulls*** artist, a mutt who doesn't know what he's talking about ... He's an idiot," De Niro said, before adding, "It makes me so angry that this country has gotten to this point that this fool, this bozo has wound up where he has ... I'd like to punch him in the face."
De Niro got even pithier when he appeared at the 2018 Tony Awards. While introducing Bruce Springsteen, De Niro received an enthusiastic standing ovation when he declared, "F*** Trump!" Several years later, it was clear that De Niro's anger toward Trump had not died down when he appeared on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" in 2024. "He's so f***ing stupid," De Niro remarked of Trump. "He's a f***ing moron."
Jimmy Kimmel has continued to get under Trump's skin
Donald Trump has been the butt of late-night host Jimmy Kimmel's monologue jokes for years. Those continual barbs have reportedly irked Trump a lot — so much so that while he was president, he pushed his staff to complain to Disney brass, with Rolling Stone reporting that two separate calls were made relaying Trump's anger at Kimmel's jokes about him. During a 2023 monologue, Kimmel confirmed the report was true. Comparing Trump to a "Karen" demanding to see his manager. "You'd think the guy who fathered Eric and Don Jr. would know how to handle jokes, but I guess not," Kimmel quipped.
It was clear that Kimmel's non-stop needling was still getting under Trump's notoriously thin skin when Kimmel hosted the 2024 Oscars and read a social media missive that Trump had just posted. "Has there ever been a worse host than Jimmy Kimmel at the Oscars?" Kimmel said, gleefully reciting Trump's words before responding, "Thank you for watching, I'm surprised you're still — isn't it past your jail time?"
Not surprisingly, Kimmel had a field day on the evening of Trump's 34-count conviction. Pointing to Trump's post-verdict speech during his monologue, in which the newly convicted felon insisted he'd "keep fighting" despite the loss in court, Kimmel joked, "Listen, I have bad news: the only thing you're going to be fighting to win is the Jell-O cup on your prison cafeteria tray."
Jim Carrey's Trump cartoons were hilariously vicious
Jim Carrey's extreme dislike of Donald Trump wasn't expressed through quips or disparaging remarks, but instead took the form of artwork. Starting in 2017, Carrey began taking to his easel to create grotesquely surrealistic cartoons of Trump and his administration. Carrey then shared his work with the public on X, which was still known as Twitter at the time. These cartoons included one depicting Trump as the Wicked Witch of the West from "The Wizard of Oz" and another in which his famously AquaNet-stiffened coiffure morphed into a Nazi swastika.
"It's not a choice to be doing the cartoons," Carrey explained of his intent while speaking with journalists at the Television Critics Association press tour in 2018, reported USA Today. "I'm doing [them] because I can't just watch this nightmare unfold."
In February 2021, after Joe Biden had been sworn in as America's 46th president, Carrey revealed he was ceasing his "political protest cartoons" (and later shut down his X account completely). "But something tells me it's time to rest my social media gavel and reclaim a little neurological bandwidth," he wrote (as reported by USA Today). "If it seemed like I was ignoring my main Twitter followers here and outside the U.S. and Canada in my quest to rid our democracy of 'Orange Julius Caesar' and his Empire of Lies, it was not my intention," he added. "I just assumed that a radicalized America is a threat to us all."
Stephen King has been taking shots at Trump for years
Known as the "master of horror" for his seemingly endless string of bestselling novels, Stephen King was an early adopter when it came to sharing his disdain for Donald Trump. For the most part, King's attacks on Trump took place on social media, beginning almost immediately after Trump announced his candidacy for president. Since then, King has issued countless scathing comments, such as his December 2015 tweet reading, "Donald Trump is like the crazy, ranting uncle you hope your friends will never meet." Prior to Trump becoming the Republican nominee, King tweeted, "Congrats, Republicans! You're about to nominate a thin-skinned racist with the temperament of a 3-year-old." King also commented on Trump's own scorched-earth social media missives when he wrote, "Trump's tweets display hysteria, aggression, paranoia, insecurity. Politics aside, his mental state bears close watching." King's relentless tweeting irked Trump so much that he retaliated by blocking him.
King's feelings about Trump were perhaps best expressed in a 2022 interview with The Times, when he declared, "I happen to think that Trump was a horrible president and is a horrible person," he said, describing Trump as a "sociopath."
Following Trump's criminal conviction, King went viral when he bluntly tweeted, "The Republican candidate for President is a convicted felon."
Cher said she'd never hated anyone as much as she hated Trump
Oscar-winning actor and chart-topping singer Cher has certainly not hidden her distaste for Donald Trump — back in 2016, in fact, she tweeted that she'd sooner "chew glass" than support his presidential bid. When he was elected president, she declared she'd call him "President Troll."
Cher became more eloquent in a 2020 interview with The Guardian, admonishing Trump for what she viewed as a dereliction of duty to the American people during the COVID-19 pandemic. "He doesn't think he has any responsibility to help us," she said, also blaming him for degrading the level of political discourse in America to "toxic" levels. "I hate him," she insisted, and when asked whether she'd ever before experienced the level of hatred she felt toward Trump, she admitted, "No, in my whole life, never." In that same interview, she also offered a prediction of how she'd respond when Trump was finally convicted of crimes and sent to the slammer. "I'll be dancing around," she said.
In a subsequent chat with The Guardian in 2023, it was clear that her fury toward Trump had only intensified. While discussing the possibility that he could win the 2024 presidential election, and serve a second term in the White House, she shared her intentions to exit the U.S. "If he gets in, who knows?" she said. "This time I WILL leave [the country]."
George Clooney has never wavered from his opinion that Trump is a womanizing 'knucklehead'
George Clooney encountered Donald Trump in various social circumstances over the years, long before he ever entered the realm of politics. Interviewed by the BBC's "The Andrew Marr Show," Clooney shared his recollection of Trump during the 2000s, recalling him as a relentless womanizer constantly on the prowl. "You know, he was just this knucklehead," Clooney said. "I knew him before he was president, he was just a guy who was chasing girls. You know, every time you'd go out he'd be like, 'What's the name of that girl?' I mean, that's all he was."
During a 2017 interview with the Daily Beast, Clooney shot down the characterization of Hollywood movie stars like him as representing the global elite while Trump was fighting for the little guy. According to Clooney — who spent years as a struggling actor, appearing in more failed TV pilots than he could remember before hitting it big on "ER" — he'd manned the cash register at a 24-hour liquor store to make ends meet and was once so broke he went nearly a decade without health insurance. "So this idea that I'm somehow the 'Hollywood elite' and this guy who takes a s*** in a gold toilet is somehow the man of the people is laughable," he said. "Hollywood elite? I don't have a star on Hollywood Boulevard, Donald Trump has a star on Hollywood Boulevard! F*** you!"
Madonna felt 'like someone died' after Trump was elected president
Like George Clooney, pop diva Madonna had interacted with Donald Trump many years before he became president. As she pointed out in an interview with Billboard, she first met him while doing a photo shoot at Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida. "I found his political incorrectness amusing," she recalled. "Of course, I didn't know he was going to be running for president 20 years later." During that same interview, she also shared her grim reaction to Trump's election as president. "It felt like someone died," she said, succinctly adding, "We're f***ed."
A few months later, Madonna was one of the keynote speakers at the 2017 Women's March in support of preserving women's rights, taking place on the day after Trump's inauguration. Madonna's speech whipped up controversy when she declared, "Yes, I have thought an awful lot about blowing up the White House." Most criticism of that sentence, however, didn't include the words that immediately followed: "But I know that this won't change anything. We cannot fall into despair. As the poet W. H. Auden wrote on the eve of World War II, 'We must love one another or die.'"
Interviewed by Fox News' Sean Hannity, Trump weighed in on Madonna's remarks. "Honestly, she's disgusting," he sniped. "I thought what she said was disgraceful to our country."
Arnold Schwarzenegger had history with Trump before becoming a thorn in his side
Soon after announcing his candidacy for president, Donald Trump parted ways with NBC and "The Celebrity Apprentice." The network kept the show going, but with Arnold Schwarzenegger taking Trump's place. This new iteration of the show flopped, and Trump gloated about the low ratings. "Wow, the ratings are in and Arnold Schwarzenegger got 'swamped' (or destroyed) by comparison to the ratings machine, DJT," Trump gleefully tweeted.
After that, Schwarzenegger refused to endorse Trump as a Republican nominee and emerged as a vociferous critic. As the years passed, Schwarzenegger came to see him as nothing less than a threat to democracy. That was clear when, following the insurrection on January 6, 2021, Schwarzenegger tweeted a video comparing Trump's supporters storming the Capitol to Nazi Germany's infamous Kristallnacht. "President Trump is a failed leader," he said at the conclusion of his video. "He will go down in history as the worst president ever. The good thing is he will soon be as irrelevant as an old tweet."
When Trump was booked on charges of election interference in Georgia in 2023, and declared his weight as 215 pounds, Schwarzenegger shared his skepticism while appearing on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" "I think everyone laughs about it, because he does not look like he weighs 215 ... it's a little bit more like 315 ..."
Eminem wrote a scathing rap track dissing Trump
Veteran rapper Eminem made his opinion on Donald Trump crystal clear when he debuted a freestyle rap, "The Storm," during the 2017 edition of the BET Hip-Hop Awards. To describe the rap as critical of Donald Trump is akin to characterizing the Pope as a little religious; its entire gist was to excoriate Trump and his political views. He also declared his fans could support him or Trump — but not both. "I'm drawing in the sand a line / You're either for or against," he rapped. He concluded by asserting his patriotism when he declared, "The rest of America stand up. We love our military and we love our country, but we f***ing hate Trump."
Truth be told, Slim Shady was only elaborating on what he'd already stated about Trump earlier that same year while speaking with Vulture. "At what point do you — a working-class citizen, someone who's trying to make s*** better for you and your family — think this guy who's never known struggle his entire f***ing life, who avoided the military because of bone spurs, who says he's a billionaire, is really looking out for you?" he said. "He's got people brainwashed."
Alec Baldwin was no fan of Trump before mocking him on SNL
Donald Trump's inability to laugh at himself has allowed those who do it for him easy access to live rent-free in his head. Such was the case when longtime Trump critic Alec Baldwin was tapped by "Saturday Night Live" to impersonate Trump on an ongoing basis throughout the course of his presidency. It was clear that Baldwin's parody performance had gotten under Trump's skin when the then-POTUS tweeted, "Nothing funny about tired Saturday Night Live on Fake News NBC! Question is, how do the Networks get away with these total Republican hit jobs without retribution?"
And while Baldwin's hilarious portrayal of Trump won him rave reviews — and a 2021 Emmy Award — he admitted it was becoming increasingly tougher for him. "Every time I do it now, it's like agony. Agony. I can't," he told The Hollywood Reporter.
Baldwin's "SNL" stint as Trump officially came to an end after the results of the 2020 election, and he wasn't exactly unhappy about it. "I don't believe I've ever been this overjoyed to lose a job before!" he tweeted. "It will be comforting when we have a President who doesn't Tweet twice as much as I do."
Amy Schumer's barbed jokes about Trump caused walkouts in her standup comedy show
During the fall of 2016, comedian and actor Amy Schumer had been publicly campaigning for Hilary Clinton — not surprising, given that her cousin is Senator Chuck Schumer, a Democrat. When she took to the stage in Tampa, Florida, for a stand-up comedy show just a few weeks ahead of the election, she wasn't shy about throwing shade on her chosen candidate's opponent when she jokingly described Donald Trump as an "orange, sexual-assaulting, fake college-starting monster." As the Daily Mail reported, her remarks were met with scattered boos, prompting approximately 200 audience members to walk out in protest.
Schumer was far from penitent when she subsequently penned an open letter to the Trump supporters she'd offended. "After the show, I want you to know that I will go straight to a rehab facility that will teach me how to make all people happy," she said, reading the letter aloud at a subsequent performance at Madison Square Garden in New York City, reported People. "Both the rich, entitled, white people who are gonna vote for him and the very poor people — who've been tricked into it! And Tampa, I'm so sorry. I shouldn't have said that he was an orange, sexual-assaulting, fake-college-starting monster. Shouldn't have said that. I will never again say that he is an orange, sexual-assaulting, fake-college-starting monster!"
Former friend Howard Stern has become one of Trump's fiercest foes
Back in the day, Donald Trump was a frequent guest on Howard Stern's radio show, making dozens of appearances. Stern and Trump were on friendly terms, with the two even attending each other's weddings. That changed after Trump's election. "It was a difficult thing because there's a part of me that really likes Donald, but I just don't agree politically," Stern told The Hollywood Reporter in 2019. As time passed, Stern became more vocal in his criticism; during a 2020 episode, Stern warned Trump's fans they were being conned by a rich guy who couldn't care less about them. "Go look at Mar-a-Lago, see if there's any people that look like you ... he despises you," he said.
In September 2023, Stern addressed complaints he'd gone "woke," unleashing a fiery anti-Trump tirade. "By the way, I kind of take that as a compliment, that I'm woke," Stern said, via Mediaite. "To me the opposite of woke, is being asleep. And if woke means I can't get behind Trump, which is what I think it means, or that I support people who want to be transgender or I'm for the vaccine, dude, call me woke as you f***ing want. I'm not for stupidity ..."
Trump subsequently responded via his Truth Social app, slamming Stern as "a weak, pathetic, and disloyal guy," insisting he was "a broken weirdo" whom everyone had lost interest in because of his wokeness.