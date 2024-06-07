Celebs Who Can't Stand Donald Trump

On May 30, 2024, Donald Trump made history as the first former U.S. president to become a convicted felon when a Manhattan jury found him guilty of 34 felony counts of falsifying business records to cover up paying off adult film actress Stormy Daniels.

Ever since announcing his candidacy for America's highest political office, the real-estate mogul and reality TV personality has been a polarizing figure, worshipped with cult-like fervor by some and ferociously derided by others. When it comes to that latter group, Trump certainly can't be faulted for not giving them ample reasons for their dislike, ranging from his suggestion that Clorox injections could cure COVID-19, to describing torch-bearing, antisemitic white supremacists as "very fine people," to his continual refusal to admit that he lost the 2020 presidential election.

Some of Trump's most vocal opponents over the years have been celebrities, many of whom have made their less-than positive-feelings about him widely known. In fact, the list of stars who've publicly displayed antipathy toward him is a lengthy one, encompassing Oscar winners, music icons, and late-night hosts, as well as celebs at pretty much every echelon of show business. There are, however, certain stars whose proclamations about the twice-impeached president have taken on near-epic status. Now that Trump has racked up more felony convictions than Baskin-Robbins has flavors, keep on reading for a detailed look at some celebs who can't stand Donald Trump.