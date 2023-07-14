Why We're Worried About Madonna

Madonna rose the ranks to stardom beginning in the '80s, and her eclectic style and unapologetic personality paved the way for female artists today. Her first chart-topping record "Holiday," released in 1983 paved the way for many other dance-pop tracks that celebrated femininity and sexuality. She quickly became an icon, not afraid to break down barriers in her lyricism and music videos that had previously been untouched by females of her caliber. Over 40 years have passed since Madonna became a household name, but her music continues to captivate listeners across the globe.

Madonna has undeniably achieved great feats in her life — paving the way for feminism before it became a pop culture movement. But the great steps she took early on in her career were also sacrifices. At a time when sex wasn't as widely talked about, Madonna pushed the boundaries of what was seen as acceptable for many in her generation. Her widely-criticized book "Sex," published in 1992, was met with harsh backlash and mixed reviews. She opened up on Instagram (per Billboard) about the media slamming her in the early '90s. "I was called a whore, a witch, a heretic, and the devil," she admitted. It's not just her life in the spotlight that has taken its toll on Madonna at times. The "Like a Virgin" singer has dealt with a number of personal battles throughout her childhood and career. We're taking a look at all the reasons why we're worried about Madonna.