The Stunning Transformation Of Jimmy Kimmel

Funnyman Jimmy Kimmel has been a fixture on television's late-night landscape for two decades as host of his eponymous talk show, "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" Not only has Kimmel interviewed public figures, but he has also demonstrated a fearlessness at poking fun at them — some of whom have bitten back. That somewhat lengthy list ranges from back-and-forths with NFL quarterback Aaron Rodgers to ex-president Donald Trump, and each time Kimmel has spun these feuds into comedy gold.

Becoming a late-night host may have been the fulfillment of his boyhood dream, but nobody is more surprised that it actually came true than Kimmel himself. "I still feel like the altar boy who is goofing on the priest," he mused in an interview with the Los Angeles Times. "I'm as surprised as anyone could be in this position — even to have a really good job is a surprise to me."

Having carved out his niche in late-night television, Kimmel's trek from comedy-loving teen to irreverent radio deejay to late-night legend has had plenty of unexpected twists and turns along the way.