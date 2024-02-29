The Origin Of Jimmy Kimmel & Aaron Rodgers' Fiery Feud

The standoff between Jimmy Kimmel and Aaron Rodgers runs very deep.

Back in January 2024, the late-night talk show host and New York Jets quarterback made headlines after the latter made some eye-opening comments about the former on "The Pat McAfee Show." When discussing the public release of documents regarding Jeffrey Epstein, Rodgers seemingly suggested that Kimmel would be on the list, stating, "There's a lot of people, including Jimmy Kimmel, who's really hoping that it doesn't come out," he quipped. It didn't take long for Kimmel to respond, with the comedian taking to X, formerly known as Twitter, to slam the football player for making outlandish and untrue statements.

"Dear Aa**shole: for the record, I've not met, flown with, visited, or had any contact whatsoever with Epstein, nor will you find my name on any 'list' other than the clearly-phony nonsense that soft-brained wackos like yourself can't seem to distinguish from reality," he wrote. Towards the end of his statement, Kimmel threatened to take Rodgers to court if he continued to make false claims, adding, "Your reckless words put my family in danger." While the feud between Rodgers and Kimmel may come as a surprise to some pop culture enthusiasts, the two industry talents are no strangers to butting heads.