Melania Trump Reportedly Chooses Barron Over Donald In Diva First Lady Demands

Now that Donald Trump is on his way to the White House for a second term, it seems Melania Trump is upping her demands for a more pleasurable work-life balance. An anonymous insider told the New York Post that, "Melania will be the first lady, but only on her terms," which is peak diva behavior. It appears Melania wants to prioritize her time with her son, Barron Trump, while he attends New York University. So, even though Melania lives in Florida at the sprawling Mar-A-Lago estate, it seems she will be divvying up her time between Florida, DC, and New York.

While Barron attends NYU, he is living at Trump Tower in Manhattan — where his mom will also be staying when she spends time with him, giving Melania a wonderful excuse to bail on the White House. Melania even told Fox News that she doesn't feel as if she's ready to let go of being a doting mother to Barron. Saying, "I could not say I'm an empty nester. I don't feel that way." This plays into what the anonymous insider said will be Melania's strategy as Donald Trump re-enters the White House: "Melania will be a part time first lady — while being a full-time mother and wife."