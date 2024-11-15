Melania Trump Reportedly Chooses Barron Over Donald In Diva First Lady Demands
Now that Donald Trump is on his way to the White House for a second term, it seems Melania Trump is upping her demands for a more pleasurable work-life balance. An anonymous insider told the New York Post that, "Melania will be the first lady, but only on her terms," which is peak diva behavior. It appears Melania wants to prioritize her time with her son, Barron Trump, while he attends New York University. So, even though Melania lives in Florida at the sprawling Mar-A-Lago estate, it seems she will be divvying up her time between Florida, DC, and New York.
While Barron attends NYU, he is living at Trump Tower in Manhattan — where his mom will also be staying when she spends time with him, giving Melania a wonderful excuse to bail on the White House. Melania even told Fox News that she doesn't feel as if she's ready to let go of being a doting mother to Barron. Saying, "I could not say I'm an empty nester. I don't feel that way." This plays into what the anonymous insider said will be Melania's strategy as Donald Trump re-enters the White House: "Melania will be a part time first lady — while being a full-time mother and wife."
What does Trump's second term look like for Melania?
Notably absent from much of the 2024 presidential campaign, Melania Trump appears to have a better handle on what to expect upon returning to Washington, DC. The insider source told the New York Post, "[Melania] views winning as the main show, and the rest she'll do as she pleases. She's really in the driver's seat as to her duties at the White House." They indicated that Melania will possibly also be absent from traditional First Lady duties — something she didn't seem to enjoy performing during her first stint in the White House, especially when it came to Melania's infamous Christmas decorations.
Even Melania herself seems to be ready to push back and claim more of her own independence this time around. Telling Fox News, "This time is different ... I have much more experience and much more knowledge. I was in the White House before. When you go in, you know exactly what to expect." Considering how often Melania mysteriously disappeared from her duties last time, it's safe to assume she'll be missing in action even more during her second time around as First Lady.