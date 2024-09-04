Trump's Excuse For Melania's Campaign Absence Accidentally Lifts Lid On Their Suspicious Marriage

Prior to Donald Trump's narrowly surviving an assassination attempt in Butler, Pennsylvania on July 13, 2024, Melania Trump had been largely missing in action from the campaign trail. At times, her absence even garnered speculation that the couple was experiencing severe marital issues. But that all changed on July 14 when she penned a letter publicly condemning the act of violence towards her husband and the father of her only child, Barron Trump. Following the emotive letter, Melania continued her show of support by attending the 2024 Republican National Convention and even taking the stage to greet her husband with a warm embrace. The message seemed clear: Melania had finally emerged from her Mar-A-Lago hibernation. Or did she? After the RNC, the former first lady became almost as scarce as before the shooting.

When asked in September by the Daily Mail whether or not the American people should expect to see more of Melania as Election Day draws closer, Donald gave an excuse that seemingly lifted the lid on their suspicious marriage. "Well, I would like to. It's not a question of that. It's a nasty world for me," he said while tap dancing around the question. "She'll do whatever necessary. But my kids haven't been treated properly. She hasn't been treated properly," he added, once again answering the question with a non-answer. Could it be that Melania is digging her Christian Louboutin heels in once again and refusing to play an active role in her hubby's bid for re-election?