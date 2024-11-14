What Trump's Election Win Really Means For His Many Legal Issues (Spoiler Alert: A Lot)

With more indictments, social media meltdowns, and prime-time rants than actual achievements, you'd think Donald Trump would be dead last on anyone's list for a second round in the White House. But alas, the unthinkable happened: here he is again, about to return to the White House as the 47th president — just one term after his first. Not only does this make him the first president since Grover Cleveland to serve non-consecutive terms, but he's also the only one to do it with a giant legal mess in tow, including a conviction. And the ultimate plot twist? His 2024 win might just be the golden key he needs to wiggle out of his legal woes.

Trump's victory is incredibly ironic, given the lengthy list of charges that somehow didn't keep him off the ballot. His legal battles include, but are not limited to, attempts to overturn the 2020 election (yes, the one he lost), a court ruling for sexual abuse and defamation, mishandling of classified documents, paying hush money to a porn star, and accusations of inflating his net worth. And while a few of these cases are still in legal limbo, the consensus among experts? He's very likely to use his power to get out all of these — it's just a matter of when. "Basically, his criminal problems have gone away," Neama Rahmani, a former federal prosecutor and president and cofounder of West Coast Trial Lawyers, explained to Fortune. "The question is, Will they go away now, November, or December, or January when Trump takes office?"

In fact, the road to absolution seems to have already started. Just mere days after he was declared to be the 47th president, rumors of justice officials potentially sweeping his cases have started swirling.