Elon Musk's U-Turn On His Political Views And Donald Trump, Explained

Making sense of Elon Musk's political views can make anyone's head spin. The Tesla founder has flip-flopped between supporting Democrats and Republicans, at one point even labeling himself as a "moderate." To call him wishy-washy is putting it mildly, especially since he's now backing the king of flip-flopping himself: Donald Trump.

Trump, who was once a Democrat and even made donations to the party — likely because it suited his business interests — has had a similarly unpredictable political history. Musk is no different, having donated to both parties over the years. In 2015, Musk dished at a Vanity Fair event that he wanted as little involvement in politics as possible, except where SpaceX was concerned. He even called the idea of Trump winning the Republican nomination "embarrassing," implying the guy wasn't cut out for the Oval Office. But two years later, Musk wrote big checks to the GOP and joined Trump's White House council, only to leave when Trump withdrew from the Paris Climate Accord, a move that clashed with his environmental advocacy.

And then 2022 rolled around, and Musk was back to his unpredictable antics. He publicly blasted Trump, telling him to "hang up his hat & sail into the sunset," but not before announcing he'd vote Republican because Democrats had become "the party of division & hate." A few months later, he restored Trump's account on X (formerly Twitter), while taking every opportunity to drag Joe Biden. By July 2024, after the shocking attempt on Trump's life, Musk finally squashed their beef and went all-in on Team Trump.