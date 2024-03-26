The Sign Elon Musk And Donald Trump Have Squashed Their Beef

Elon Musk and Donald Trump had butted heads publicly, but there have been signs that the tech mogul and presidential hopeful started seeing eye to eye. The issues between Musk and Trump dates back to 2017, when the Tesla CEO left the White House advisory councils after then-president Trump announced the United States would be leaving the Paris climate accord.

Years later in May 2022, Musk set the record straight on rumors that Trump had influenced his decision to buy Twitter. The bad blood between Trump and Musk heated up that summer as "The Art of the Deal" author called him a "bulls*** artist" during a rally in July 2022, per The Hill. The following day, Musk fired back on X, formerly Twitter. "I don't hate the man, but it's time for Trump to hang up his hat & sail into the sunset," he tweeted. Always happy to get the last word, Trump went scorched earth on Musk the very next day in a post on Truth Social. He claimed that during his presidency, Musk went to the White House hat in hand asking for money. "I could have said, 'drop to your knees and beg,' and he would have done it," Trump wrote in July 2022.

Given their history, it was somewhat surprising to hear that Musk and Trump had possibly buried the hatchet. On March 6, it was reported by The New York Times that the pair met up in Palm Springs. There was even talk about the pair working out a big financial deal.