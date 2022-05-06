Elon Musk Sets The Record Straight On Those Donald Trump Twitter Rumors

Ever since it was announced that Elon Musk casually decided to buy all of Twitter, people haven't been able to stop speculating about what he planned to do with his purchase once the deal was finalized. In particular, lots of Twitter users and media types have been wondering if Musk — who tweets more or less constantly about unbridled "free speech" — would be reversing former president Donald Trump's permanent Twitter ban.

Well, Devin Nunes took it a step further in an appearance on Fox Business. As a reminder, Nunes is a devoted Trump ally and former Republican House Representative who is now the CEO of Trump Media & Technology Group, via the New York Post. Speaking to Fox, Nunes said that the former president was actually the one who encouraged Musk to buy Twitter. "President Trump, basically before Elon Musk bought it, actually said to go and buy it because the goal of our company is really to build a community where people are in a family-friendly, safe environment," Nunes claimed.

Musk, obviously, had a response.