Donald Trump Reveals Whether He'd Rejoin Twitter If Elon Musk Allowed It

When former Commander-in-Chief Donald Trump was booted from Twitter, he responded by launching his own version of the platform. Per TechCrunch, he rolled out GETTR in July 2021, but was forced to abandon the project after hackers besieged the GETTR's API. Trump's second attempt, TRUTH Central, hit the Apple App store in February and pledged to "stand up to the tyranny of Big Tech," according to Newsweek. Users were quick to point out the app's striking similarities to Twitter, perhaps in a nod to Trump's well-documented fondness for the platform.

To date, America's former leader has yet to post more than once on TRUTH Central — however, he continues to encourage others to try it out. "I want everybody to come over to TRUTH — conservatives, liberals, whatever," Trump informed Fox News. "The response on TRUTH is much better than being on Twitter."In other words, Trump seemingly has no plans to return to Twitter. He maintained his stance, even should Musk allow him back, as Musk hinted he might do.

That said, those close to Trump aren't fully convinced. "TRUTH Social is working out its kinks, they are onboarding people ... but [Trump] loved his Twitter," a former adviser told The Washington Post. "Don't let anyone tell you otherwise." Meanwhile, CNBC reported that Biden officials are said to be concerned that Trump will be allowed to make a Twitter comeback in the wake of the platform's new ownership.