Elon Musk Is Absolutely Fuming Over Joe Biden's Tweet

On January 27, tech entrepreneur and Tesla founder Elon Musk made headlines for spending a substantial chunk of his day dedicated to one thing: criticizing President Joe Biden. In a series of tweets, Musk took Biden to task for things ranging from not mentioning his company while praising other manufacturers for producing electric cars, to being, among other things, a "damp [sock] puppet in human form."

As Newsweek reported, the whole thing seemingly began after Biden posted a kudos to representatives from Ford and General Motors, who attended a January 26 meeting at the White House related to the Build Back Better bill. With an accompanying video, Biden tweeted that "companies like GM and Ford are building more electric vehicles here at home than ever before." Musk, perhaps the only billionaire in the world who currently lives inside a metal box, took umbrage with this, despite the fact that Ford and GM were named specifically because they had attended the White House meeting, not Tesla. Regardless, Musk tweeted his reply to Biden, "Starts with a T Ends with an A / ESL in the middle." And off Musk went.

But as Insider noted, Musk's latest round of Biden-bashing is hardly the first time the billionaire has aired his grievances against the president — even if these grievances come from a place less on the side of righteousness and (possibly) more on the side of ego.