Elon Musk Is Absolutely Fuming Over Joe Biden's Tweet
On January 27, tech entrepreneur and Tesla founder Elon Musk made headlines for spending a substantial chunk of his day dedicated to one thing: criticizing President Joe Biden. In a series of tweets, Musk took Biden to task for things ranging from not mentioning his company while praising other manufacturers for producing electric cars, to being, among other things, a "damp [sock] puppet in human form."
As Newsweek reported, the whole thing seemingly began after Biden posted a kudos to representatives from Ford and General Motors, who attended a January 26 meeting at the White House related to the Build Back Better bill. With an accompanying video, Biden tweeted that "companies like GM and Ford are building more electric vehicles here at home than ever before." Musk, perhaps the only billionaire in the world who currently lives inside a metal box, took umbrage with this, despite the fact that Ford and GM were named specifically because they had attended the White House meeting, not Tesla. Regardless, Musk tweeted his reply to Biden, "Starts with a T Ends with an A / ESL in the middle." And off Musk went.
But as Insider noted, Musk's latest round of Biden-bashing is hardly the first time the billionaire has aired his grievances against the president — even if these grievances come from a place less on the side of righteousness and (possibly) more on the side of ego.
This isn't the first time Elon Musk went after Joe Biden on Twitter
Considering how Elon Musk's "T-E-S-L-A" tweet was made in direct response to President Joe Biden's praise for Ford's and General Motors' pivot toward electric cars, his series of ant-Biden posts could simply be a matter of pettiness on the part of Musk. It's also not the first time Musk has thrown barbs at Biden on social media for, by all appearances, not praising his tech ventures.
In September 2021, one Twitter user expressed disappointment at Biden over what they viewed as a refusal "to even acknowledge the 4 newest American astronauts" who had participated in Musk's all-civilian SpaceX flight, and "who helped raise hundreds of millions of dollars for St. Jude," a hospital for children's cancer research. Musk replied with a crack at Biden's age. "He's still sleeping," tweeted the billionaire. (On September 19, 2021, the same day of Musk's post, Biden's account showed he tweeted mainly about the Build Back Better bill, so take that for what you will. Additionally, Biden previously did praise Musk's SpaceX achievements in the past — on a project in which SpaceX teamed up with NASA.)
Musk has also previously called for Biden to completely scrap the Build Back Better bill, a sweeping package of legislation which includes green energy efficiency and infrastructure reforms — both of which are directly related to Musk's business interests as Tesla CEO.