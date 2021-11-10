The Real Reason Elon Musk Lost $50 Million In Two Days

Tesla CEO Elon Musk has been engaging in a space race with Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos since the two billionaires launched aerospace companies SpaceX and Blue Origin, respectively, and started sending rockets into the vast, dark sky. According to The Washington Post, Musk is currently leading this race. But Musk is also ahead in another, maybe less glamorous, race. In January, Musk surpassed Bezos to become the world richest person for the first time when his fortune reached $185 billion, as the BBC reported at the time.

Mere months later, in late September, Musk's fortune surged above $200 million, but Bezos had beat him there the previous month, according to Forbes. However, in the space of that month, Bezos lost $1 billion when Amazon's stocks fell by 0.6% and Musk's Tesla's rose 2.2%, putting the South African native back in the lead, as Forbes detailed.

Musk was seemingly on top of the world — and beyond — throughout October. By the time the month ended, Musk had left the $200 billion milestone behind when his fortune surpassed the $300 billion threshold, skyrocketing to $323 billion, as Insider noted. But November rolled around with bad news for the multi-billionaire. In just two days between November 8 and 9, Musk saw his fortune decrease by quite a few billion dollars, or $50 billion to be exact, amid what became Tesla's worst two-day drop in the company's history, as the Daily Mail pointed out. This time, though, his back luck was his own doing.