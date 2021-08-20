Inside Elon Musk And Jeff Bezos' Battle Over The Moon

If one of the touchstones as to whether humanity has truly entered the future is the scenario in which two of the richest men on the planet have entered into an argument concerning the fate of the moon, then welcome to the future, friends. According to a CNN report published on August 19, it seems that Elon Musk, the billionaire and tech disruptor who by all accounts currently lives in a box, and Jeff Bezos, the former Amazon CEO and founder who last made headlines for the glaringly phallic shape of his latest Blue Origin space rocket, have both set their sights on the human race's eventual return trip to the Earth's sole cosmic satellite.

Per the news network, Musk's company SpaceX and Bezos' own Blue Origin have both been developing vehicles and crafts for a future voyage to the moon, but it looks like NASA only has the capacity to choose manufacturer over the other due to budgetary constraints. With both Musk and Bezos vying for the sole open slot in a partnership, NASA has finally chosen its victor.

So, who is NASA going to have jump on board? And what consequences has the organization's choice had on the relationship and/or rivalry between Bezos and Musk? Read on after the jump to find out.