Tiffany Trump's Ridiculously Lavish Lifestyle Is Hard To Believe

Tiffany Trump was born into a privileged family full of excessive wealth and endless luxury. Former president Donald J. Trump and his then-wife Marla Maples welcomed her into the fold in 1993, naming her after the same Manhattan Tiffany & Co. store that Audrey Hepburn made famous. Over-the-top affluence is all she's ever known, from her dreamy childhood at Mar-a-Lago to her adolescent years often highlighted on a "Rich Kids of Instagram" account.

Thanks to her family name, she's had access to the best of the best in life — attending some of the best school systems and using her connections to make a name for herself. She's certainly got the approval from Daddy dearest, who previously told The New York Times, "She was always a great student and a very popular person no matter where she went."

But don't get it twisted, as vacations in Mykonos partying with Lindsay Lohan and marrying a billionaire aren't the only things Tiffany is known for. The youngest daughter of the "Apprentice" star has an incredible work ethic, graduating from Georgetown Law in 2020 and often showing up to rally support for her father on the campaign trail during his election cycles. Still, she can't help but have a taste for the finer things in life, if her million-dollar engagement ring is any indication. In the words of Donald, his youngest daughter's lifestyle is "HUGE." And while she's often called the "forgotten Trump," there's nothing forgetful about her. We're breaking down Tiffany Trump's ridiculously lavish life, which is hard to believe.