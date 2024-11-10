Tiffany Trump's Ridiculously Lavish Lifestyle Is Hard To Believe
Tiffany Trump was born into a privileged family full of excessive wealth and endless luxury. Former president Donald J. Trump and his then-wife Marla Maples welcomed her into the fold in 1993, naming her after the same Manhattan Tiffany & Co. store that Audrey Hepburn made famous. Over-the-top affluence is all she's ever known, from her dreamy childhood at Mar-a-Lago to her adolescent years often highlighted on a "Rich Kids of Instagram" account.
Thanks to her family name, she's had access to the best of the best in life — attending some of the best school systems and using her connections to make a name for herself. She's certainly got the approval from Daddy dearest, who previously told The New York Times, "She was always a great student and a very popular person no matter where she went."
But don't get it twisted, as vacations in Mykonos partying with Lindsay Lohan and marrying a billionaire aren't the only things Tiffany is known for. The youngest daughter of the "Apprentice" star has an incredible work ethic, graduating from Georgetown Law in 2020 and often showing up to rally support for her father on the campaign trail during his election cycles. Still, she can't help but have a taste for the finer things in life, if her million-dollar engagement ring is any indication. In the words of Donald, his youngest daughter's lifestyle is "HUGE." And while she's often called the "forgotten Trump," there's nothing forgetful about her. We're breaking down Tiffany Trump's ridiculously lavish life, which is hard to believe.
Tiffany Trump lived in luxury throughout her childhood
Tiffany Trump's upbringing was exceptional — to say the least. The Georgetown Law graduate was born in West Palm Beach and spent her early years on her father's giant Mar-a-Lago estate, where nearly 20 acres of manicured lawns and giant swimming pools to play on were a part of her day-to-day life. Tiffany grew up with more than she could have ever dreamed of at her fingertips, enjoying Titanic-themed birthday parties in her honor and the luxury of attending New York Fashion Week alongside her famous parents.
Maples and Donald's divorce in 1999 shook things up a bit, however, and Tiffany eventually relocated to Los Angeles to be raised by her mother. But that didn't stop her from having a relationship with Donald and enjoying the perks of his real estate tycoon empire. The former president's youngest daughter often flew out to New York City to visit her father where he spent the majority of his time on business and even attended a Mets game with him and his then-girlfriend Melania. Ever the doting father, Donald also caught a flight to California whenever his daughter excelled in life. "Whenever Tiffany got an award, he would fly to California to see her get it," said Janice Kiker, a family friend, to The New York Times.
As Tiffany got older, she began to appear in public more often, often supporting her father in his various business deals. She was by his side when he inducted the Trump Tower Dubai in Los Angeles in 2008 and even posed next to the likes of Hayden Panettiere when she accompanied her father to an event he sponsored at the time.
Her education was top-notch
Tiffany Trump's education involved some of the most sought-after school systems in the country. The Florida native attended the Viewpoint School in Calabasas, California, which teaches kindergarten levels up until the 12th grade and comes with incredible exclusivity and a price ticket to match. Charlie Sheen's daughter was a student there previously, as well as children of A-listers like Tom Cruise and Heather Locklear.
Tuition at Viewpoint runs steep — with costs for primary and lower schools totaling up to $43,000 a year, and middle and upper school levels' yearly price tags averaging around $50,000 or more. While the intimidating price tag suggests lux, Viewpoint offers students a chance to escape the influence that comes with their family names. "Affluence is not worn on people's sleeves. It feels like a very nonpressured environment for the kids to not be caught up in the L.A. of it all," entertainment executive Shelly Sumpter Gillyard shared with the The Hollywood Reporter.
As for Trump's secondary education, she followed in her father's footsteps. Tiffany went to the University of Pennsylvania, the same school Donald graduated from in 1968. The university is incredibly hard to get into, with students facing an acceptance rate of less than 6% upon submitting applications. The former president was in attendance when she received her bachelor's degree in Sociology in 2016 from his alma mater, posing with her alongside Ivanka and Barron. Tiffany proceeded to study law at Georgetown, one of the most prestigious universities in the world, where she specialized in tech and cyber security and criminal justice reform, as per her Instagram.
Tiffany's vacation cost taxpayers over $20,000
Tiffany Trump celebrated her Spring Break vacation from Georgetown Law in 2019 with a big, costly, bang. The former president's youngest daughter jetted off to Belgrade, Serbia, at the time, thought to be accompanied by her then-boyfriend Michael Boulos, and the trip ended up coming with a $23,000 purchase order. The expensive price tag involves security details for her trip and comes at the expense of American taxpayers.
As reported by Quartz, the State Department requested the funds "in support of Tiffany Trump travel," to help protect her on her 11-day European holiday. Trump stayed at the Square Nine in the city center, with rooms averaging anywhere from a few hundred dollars to over $1,000 a night. The five-star hotel is full of luxurious amenities, including an upscale Japanese rooftop restaurant, which the New York Post dubbed "the poshest spot in town."
Trump traveled with quite the entourage, as the State Department requested 120 rooms in the hotel, which accounted for numerous staff members across a 10-night period. It was all worth it in the end — at least for Tiffany and her beau — who both posted (and later deleted) photos of their Serbian get-away to their respective Instagram accounts. It's not the first time she's raked up taxpayer dollars for a European vacation either, as she previously jetted off to Berlin in 2017 for a trip that cost $22,000.
Her wardrobe oozes wealth
Tiffany Trump's insanely expensive wardrobe certainly doesn't go unnoticed in the public eye. The University of Pennsylvania alumna has always stepped out in style, with a large collection of designer items that she carefully pairs. She also works directly with designers, who often send her pieces for her to use at various events, whether on the campaign trail or at New York Fashion Week.
She is particularly close with Shanghai-based designer Taoray Wang, who debuted her collection in 2014. "What moves me a lot is that Tiffany is such an encouraging, down-to-earth sweetheart," Wang told South China Morning Post. "She never hesitates to praise me whenever she gets my designs." Wang's looks don't run cheap by any means, with some dresses coming with a price tag of up to $3,000 and a blazer starting at around $1,000.
Trump has also been seen out with more patriotic looks, even sporting American-flag-themed stiletto shoes in 2017 by the Florence-based shoe company Aquazzura. The festive shoes cost $725 and featured a sparkly design with lace-up straps. She also takes fashion advice from her older half-sister Ivanka, who is always sporting the latest in fashion trends to campaign alongside Donald. Tiffany was seen wearing a white Roland Mouret blouse to her father's State of the Union address in 2019, a garment worn by Ivanka the year before that cost nearly $600. She paired it with a skirt by the same designer that came with a price tag of $955.
She fraternizes with an uber-rich squad
Donald Trump wasn't wrong when he said his daughter Tiffany is popular. The Georgetown Law graduate has several A-list friends she surrounds herself with, from the great-niece of John F. Kennedy to well-connected heirs to fashion moguls and famous artists. She's part of a squad dubbed the "Snap Pack" on social media, gaining attention for posting their luxurious lives posing on yachts or showing off their designer label purses. Their antics were often reposted on the now-defunct Instagram page "Rich Kids of Instagram," where the public reveled in the lives of the more privileged.
According to DuJour, Tiffany was often seen out and about with Andrew Warren, the grandson and heir of fashion executive David Warren, Gaia Matisse, who is French artist Henri Matisse's great-great-granddaughter, Kyra Kennedy, who is the great-niece of former president John F. Kennedy, and Reya Benitez, the daughter of musician John 'Jellybean' Benitez. Their star-studded crew had even been approached to film a reality show (that would undoubtedly feature their over-the-top glitzy parties and exclusive lifestyles), but they turned down the offer. "You have to think long term," Trump told the publication. "It's easy money, but ..."
While Tiffany might have had a gallery of posts that included shots of her, Warren, and her other girlfriends on night outs, she's since cleaned up her page. It might have something to do with the fact that the former president's youngest daughter was often seen at events on her father's campaign trail in 2016 and again in 2020.
She enjoys a 'swanky and very expensive' lifestyle in Miami
Tiffany Trump lives in Miami, where she resides with her husband Michael Boulos. The couple moved there in 2020 after she received her law degree from Georgetown and stayed at the very luxurious The Setai hotel on Miami Beach while house hunting in 2021. Vanity Fair says the five-star hotel is "swanky and very expensive," much like Trump's lifestyle in South Florida.
Trump was all over South Florida for her 27th birthday amid the COVID-19 pandemic, with a viral video on X, formerly Twitter, circling the internet that showed the juxtaposition of her maskless barhopping compared to more melancholy clips that involved the widespread coronavirus at the time. "Tiffany was smiling and laughing and having a great time while sipping Dom Perignon and posing for pictures with her pals," an insider told People of the night's festivities. "Later in the evening, her friends offered a toast by singing 'Hava Nagila' and other rousing Israeli party songs."
Privilege might be the word some would use to describe Trump's partying ways, but it's nothing new for the socialite, who became famously known for her and her squad's high-end status around 2015. She enjoys upscale dining and has frequented the likes of SAAM Lounge at SLS Brickell alongside Boulos and artist Omer Adam. The establishment is known for top-tier experiences, with prices for a table ranging from $400 to $1,000.
Trump's fiancé Michael Boulos proposed with a $1 million sparkler
Tiffany Trump had a lot to celebrate in 2022 when she shared the news that her boyfriend, Michael Boulos, had popped the question. The Miami resident posted two photos from the sweet moment at the White House, one in which Boulos is down on one knee and another in which the couple sweetly embraces. "One year down forever to go," Trump captioned the Instagram post.
Boulos bought a 13-carat diamond ring worth over $1 million for his bride-to-be, specially designed by exclusive New York-based dealer Samer Halimeh. According to the Daily Mail, the piece was incredibly special, especially since Halimeh usually designs rings "for the one percent of the one percent." The giant diamond features an emerald-cut center with two trapeze-cut diamonds on either side.
Trump and Boulos started seeing each other in 2018 after running into each other while on vacation on the Grecian island of Mykonos. Boulos comes from a wealthy Nigerian family and is the heir to a billion-dollar empire of his family's trading company called Boulos Enterprises. Their engagement marked a peak moment in their four-year partnership filled with international vacations and presidential events. "It has been an honor to celebrate many milestones, and historic occasions and create memories with my family here at the White House, none more special than my engagement to my amazing fiancé Michael! Feeling blessed and excited for the next chapter," Trump expressed on Instagram.
She tied the knot in a glamorous ceremony at Mar-a-Lago
Tiffany Trump tied the knot with Michael Boulos in an extravagant affair at Mar-a-Lago in 2022, keeping in tradition with her father's previous wedding to Melania decades prior. The star-studded affair featured a mix of Lebanese and American flair, designed by Lebanese event planner Toni Breiss. Donald walked her down the aisle beneath an arch of flowers, with her half-sister Ivanka and the rest of the Trump family in attendance for the nuptials. Tiffany wore a gorgeous long-sleeve, beaded gown with a fitted square-cut bodice and full skirt made by Lebanese designer Elie Saab for the occasion.
Guests sipped champagne on the grounds by the pool before being ushered into the reception hall for the reception, where they saw a heartwarming father-daughter dance between Tiffany and Donald. The former president's youngest daughter took inspiration from her parent's wedding in 1993, including having a cake designed after the custom 7-foot-tall Sylvia Weinstock wedding cake they enjoyed on their special day. While the guest list was kept confidential, it was reported that there were approximately 250 people expected to witness the couple say their "I Do's," including Jonathan "Foodgod" Cheban, Karen Shiboleth, and model Peter Brant Jr.
Maples posted videos to her Instagram Story leading up to the special day, including the bride reading "Letters to Tiffany" from her closest friends and family members the day before the ceremony (per The Economic Times). "Once I held you in my arms," Maples wrote in a tribute post to Tiffany on her Instagram that featured a series of photos of them through the years. "Now as I watch you move forward with love. Know you'll always be my baby, now and beyond your wedding day."