Why Did Melania Trump Really Want To Send To Children In Africa?

Melania Trump's former communications director Stephanie Grisham has written a new book about her time behind closed doors in the White House. In the memoir, "I'll Take Your Questions Now: What I Saw at the Trump White House," Grisham says that she was there by Melania's side during her trip to Africa.

During their visit to the Chipala primary school in Malawi, Melania and her staff, according to Grisham, was surprised when so many of the school's pupils had asked to have their pictures taken with a cell phone just because they wanted to see what they looked like. That's when the first lady came up with the idea to send mirrors to them — but her idea was scrapped by (now former) chief of staff Lindsay Reynolds, who didn't think it was a good idea, PR-wise. Per the Independent, Grisham put it this way: "Only my opinion of course, but I never really believed that to be true, though, because on more than one occasion Lindsay shared with me that she thought it would be a PR nightmare, a model sending African children mirrors."

Melania herself has not made any comments about the matter, but then again it's no secret that mirrors are very important in the Trump household. After all, her husband spent a lot of time interviewing himself on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon."