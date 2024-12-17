Kimberly Guilfoyle's Most Tasteless Photoshop Moments From 2024
Kimberly Guilfoyle's days of smoothing her features to a surreal level in photos with her MAGA fiance are finished. On the heels of Donald Trump Jr. soft-launching his relationship with Bettina Anderson and Guilfoyle seemingly being exiled to Greece by way of an ambassador nomination from Donald J. Trump, many were left scratching their heads, wondering where Don Jr. and Guilfoyle's now-defunct engagement went wrong.
One insider told People that the president-elect's son dropped his fiancee like a hot tamale all in an effort to impress his dear old dad. "Don Jr. has always wanted to look good in his father's eyes," the source revealed. "Someone like Bettina, who is and has been a model, and is in Waspy circles of Palm Beach is something that would impress him." But that's not all. Another source claimed that that Don Jr. had grown tired of Guilfoyle's tight dresses and sky-high heels schtick. "The tight dresses need to go and she has been told that." (Never forget that skin-baring dress she donned amid the height of those pesky split rumors.)
It's entirely possible, however, that Don Jr. was also over the former Fox News personality's desperate photoshop antics. In the past, Guilfoyle has been scrutinized for her heavy-handed photo tweaking habits. "Her images are definitely edited," professional photo editing expert Alana Alicea told The List in April 2024. And while Guilfoyle has long been ridiculed for filtering her photos into oblivion, she really upped the ante in 2024, debuting some of her most tasteless photoshop moments to date.
Kimberly Guilfoyle ushered 2024 in with a seemingly very photoshopped selfie
New year, who dis?! Kimberly photoshop fail Guilfoyle kicked off the new year on January 5 with a mirror selfie Instagram post. In true fashion, Guilfoyle sported a hot pink minidress that left little to the imagination. But that's not all. Her face was also blemish-free, her body perfectly smooth, her legs long and tan, and the apples of her cheeks perfectly rosy. In short: she didn't look real. "The ghoulfriend," one Instagram user quipped. Meanwhile, another wrote, "Plastic."
Even devoted members of the unofficial KG fan club noted that this didn't appear to be the beloved Guilfoyle they were used to seeing in real life. "I do not remember you ever looking that hot before," the user commented. Not exactly the perfect way to start out the year, but, hey, at least her selfie was ...?
No one is safe from Kimberly Guilfoyle's photoshop antics
February also proved to be a month chock-full of face-tuning opportunities for Kimberly Guilfoyle. Early in the month, she posted a carousel of photos featuring herself, Donald Trump Jr., and even her future sister-in-law Lara Trump edited to the hilt while attending an event raising money for pediatric cancer. We're talking giant bobbleheads, gleaming foreheads, and smizes without even a hint of give around the eyes. As you may recall, Lara has been known to borrow Guilfoyle's photoshop skills, so this actually tracks.
Sadly, it appears Guilfoyle might have raised more interest in her increasingly AI-esque appearance than she did money for children's cancer research. "What is with these people? Anything real anymore?" one user asked. Meanwhile, another snarked, "Ewww, did you and LoserLara ask for the joker smile at the facelift store[?]"
Kimberly Guilfoyle may have photoshopped Donald J. Trump too
It would appear that even Donald J. Trump himself has found himself smack dab in the middle of Kimberly Guilfoyle's photoshop scandals. On April 11, Guilfoyle took to Instagram to sing her future father-in-law's praises. "There's one solution to fixing the Biden-caused disasters and getting this country back on track," she declared along with a photo of herself posing with the three-time presidential hopeful amid a blue curtained backdrop with two American flags flanking them.
Still, many couldn't help but shake the notion that Guilfoyle and Trump looked so eerily camera-ready in the photo. Think: wax figures. "How does he look even better than he did in 2016!!! Drop the skincare routine Donald!!" one bewildered user asked. For someone who reportedly uses tanning beds to achieve his signature
l'orange glow, the math just ain't mathin'. Perhaps this is where Guilfoyle's photoshop skills come in real handy. Somewhere, deep in the bowels of Mar-a-Lago, we can hear Guilfoyle gleefully shrieking, "If you can't tone it, FACE TUNE IT!"
Kimberly Guilfoyle's photos from the victory dinner weren't so victorious
Tough crowd?! On September 7, Kimberly Guilfoyle stepped out at the Florida GOP victory dinner in a bright red bodycon dress. Alas, many would argue that the speech she delivered at the event was anything but a victory. At one point, Guilfoyle even resorted to begging for applause from the audience. "Nothing shows enthusiasm quite like a crowd half asleep," tech CEO Christopher Bouzy quipped about the debacle on X, formerly known as Twitter.
Alas, it wasn't just Guilfoyle's lackluster remarks that proved to be cringey. The photos she posted to social media afterward were equally embarrassing, as it appeared they had been massively altered in an effort to enhance her appearance. "What is going on with your face?" one Instagram user asked pointedly in the comments section of Guilfoyle's Instagram post. YIKES.
Kimberly Guilfoyle outed herself in a birthday post for her son
On October 4, proud Mama Bear Kimberly Guilfoyle took to Instagram to honor her only child, son Ronan Villency, on his 18th birthday. "Watching you grow into the incredible young man you are today has been my greatest joy," she penned in part of the sentimental post. However, as evidenced by the photos she included, it would appear that poor Ronan has been watching his mother grow, too — morphing herself into a heavily edited, cartoon caricature of herself.
After one quick Google search, it becomes apparent that there's a glaring discrepancy between Guilfoyle's Instagram photos and the reality everyone else lives in. As evidenced in the very first photo on her Instagram carousel, wherein she and Villency are attending the 2024 Republican National Convention, Guilfoyle's pic is a heavily edited version of the real photo floating around from the same occasion. Ruh-roh.