Kimberly Guilfoyle's Most Tasteless Photoshop Moments From 2024

Kimberly Guilfoyle's days of smoothing her features to a surreal level in photos with her MAGA fiance are finished. On the heels of Donald Trump Jr. soft-launching his relationship with Bettina Anderson and Guilfoyle seemingly being exiled to Greece by way of an ambassador nomination from Donald J. Trump, many were left scratching their heads, wondering where Don Jr. and Guilfoyle's now-defunct engagement went wrong.

One insider told People that the president-elect's son dropped his fiancee like a hot tamale all in an effort to impress his dear old dad. "Don Jr. has always wanted to look good in his father's eyes," the source revealed. "Someone like Bettina, who is and has been a model, and is in Waspy circles of Palm Beach is something that would impress him." But that's not all. Another source claimed that that Don Jr. had grown tired of Guilfoyle's tight dresses and sky-high heels schtick. "The tight dresses need to go and she has been told that." (Never forget that skin-baring dress she donned amid the height of those pesky split rumors.)

It's entirely possible, however, that Don Jr. was also over the former Fox News personality's desperate photoshop antics. In the past, Guilfoyle has been scrutinized for her heavy-handed photo tweaking habits. "Her images are definitely edited," professional photo editing expert Alana Alicea told The List in April 2024. And while Guilfoyle has long been ridiculed for filtering her photos into oblivion, she really upped the ante in 2024, debuting some of her most tasteless photoshop moments to date.