Inappropriate Outfits Celebs Wore To Other People's Weddings

There's a whole laundry list of rules and traditions to follow when you walk down the aisle with your loved one. But rules are there to be broken, right? And even the stuffy royal family has been known to go off-script occasionally. Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, broke tradition when he married Meghan, Duchess of Sussex — he, wait for it — wore a wedding band! What a royal renegade.

It's not just the happy couple expected to adhere to protocol on the big day. Guests are also supposed to follow orders issued by the bride and groom-to-be, mandating dress code, punctuality, gift-giving, and, most importantly of all, silence when the officiant asks if anybody knows of any legal reason the couple should not be joined in holy matrimony.

Still, plenty of celebrities have broken tradition at weddings, attempting to steal the bride's thunder and become the center of attention. Dr. Sanam Hafeez, NYC neuropsychologist and director of Comprehend the Mind, weighed in with her expert opinion on why. "Some guests might not even realize they're doing it, as they're used to being the most noticed person in the room," she told Nicki Swift exclusively. "In other cases, a sense of entitlement makes them believe their presence is just as important as the bride's. Whether intentional or not, this behavior often reveals deeper insecurities and a desire for control over social situations." Hmmmm. Which celebs could possibly fit this criteria? You probably won't be surprised to learn who.