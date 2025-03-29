Inside The Rumors Of How Bruno Mars Really Lost So Much Of His Money
Bruno Mars is reportedly worth $175 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth, but there have been rumors circulating that he actually just has fame but no fortune now. In March 2024, News Nation reported that Mars, best known for his hits such as "Grenade," "Uptown Funk," and "When I Was Your Man," wasn't profiting much from his near-decade-long Las Vegas residency because of a gambling problem that had plunged him tens of millions of dollars into debt. "He owes millions to the MGM (from gambling)," shared a source, who alleged that he was in the hole by as much as $50 million. "(MGM) basically own him," they continued, adding, "He makes $90 million a year off of the deal he did with the casino, but then he has to pay back his debt ... after taxes (Mars makes $1.5 million per night)."
Naturally, fans quickly ran with the rumors. One user on Reddit, for example, cited his lyrics from "24 Karat Magic," writing, "He is indeed a dangerous man with some money in his pocket. Dangerous only to himself apparently." However, the speculation was premature, as MGM casinos ultimately denied that the singer owed them anything. "We're proud of our relationship with Bruno Mars, one of the world's most thrilling and dynamic performers," an MGM rep told Variety, adding, "From his shows at Dolby Live at Park MGM to the new Pinky Ring lounge at Bellagio, Bruno's brand of entertainment attracts visitors from around the globe. MGM and Bruno's partnership is longstanding and rooted in mutual respect. Any speculation otherwise is completely false; he has no debt with MGM. Together, we are excited to continue creating unforgettable experiences for our guests."
With that said, Mars' response to the matter was far less formal.
Bruno Mars has been a good sport about gambling rumors
Most people wouldn't react well to news of their supposed gambling debt being publicized for the world to see. But what you may not know about Bruno Mars is that he has a hilarious sense of humor. Instead of putting out a PR statement or, like, lashing out, the Grammy Award-winning singer decided to make light of the whole situation. The singer briefly became a comedian while addressing the rumors during a concert. "Ever since those articles came out about me owing the casino money you stopped picking up my calls," he said during a pretend phone conversation, warranting laughter from the audience. "It's me, baby, I got money!" He continued, "I just put a song out last week, I'm popping on TikTok right now."
Bruno Mars jokes about the rumors of him being in casino debt.
"Ever since those articles came out about me owing the casino money you stopped picking up my calls... It's me baby I got money." 😂 pic.twitter.com/aWQyd5CGhq
— Rap Alert (@rapalert6) September 9, 2024
Apparently, the chit-chat surrounding his finances doesn't bother Mars at all. When the topic came up during an interview with the Las Vegas Review-Journal, he revealed that he enjoys that people think he's in debt. "I love the lore that I am a Las Vegas lounge singer in debt to the mob. I can work with that," he said in response to the reporter's inquiry. Given his response, it should come as no surprise that Mars continued to lean into the rumors in January 2025 when he celebrated breaking a Spotify streaming record. In a since-expired Instagram story, he wrote, "KEEP STREAMING ... I'll be out of debt in no time!" So, while some once-rich celebrities are scraping by now, Mars apparently isn't one of them (and even if he was, he has the means to fill that pocket back up).