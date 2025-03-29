Inside The Rumors Of How Bruno Mars Really Lost So Much Of His Money

Bruno Mars is reportedly worth $175 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth, but there have been rumors circulating that he actually just has fame but no fortune now. In March 2024, News Nation reported that Mars, best known for his hits such as "Grenade," "Uptown Funk," and "When I Was Your Man," wasn't profiting much from his near-decade-long Las Vegas residency because of a gambling problem that had plunged him tens of millions of dollars into debt. "He owes millions to the MGM (from gambling)," shared a source, who alleged that he was in the hole by as much as $50 million. "(MGM) basically own him," they continued, adding, "He makes $90 million a year off of the deal he did with the casino, but then he has to pay back his debt ... after taxes (Mars makes $1.5 million per night)."

Naturally, fans quickly ran with the rumors. One user on Reddit, for example, cited his lyrics from "24 Karat Magic," writing, "He is indeed a dangerous man with some money in his pocket. Dangerous only to himself apparently." However, the speculation was premature, as MGM casinos ultimately denied that the singer owed them anything. "We're proud of our relationship with Bruno Mars, one of the world's most thrilling and dynamic performers," an MGM rep told Variety, adding, "From his shows at Dolby Live at Park MGM to the new Pinky Ring lounge at Bellagio, Bruno's brand of entertainment attracts visitors from around the globe. MGM and Bruno's partnership is longstanding and rooted in mutual respect. Any speculation otherwise is completely false; he has no debt with MGM. Together, we are excited to continue creating unforgettable experiences for our guests."

With that said, Mars' response to the matter was far less formal.