Scandalous Rumors About HGTV's Biggest Stars We Can't Ignore

Viewers first met HGTV golden couple Tarek El Moussa and Christina Haack way back in 2013. However, it wasn't too long after the debut of their successful "Flip or Flop" series that the deep cracks in their seemingly perfect marriage began to surface. TMZ reported that police were sent to the couple's home in May 2016 following "a call of a possibly suicidal male with a gun." Witnesses told the tabloid news organization that El Moussa took a gun from his safe and then fled on foot to a nearby hiking trail.

In December of the same year, the couple eventually addressed the incident in a joint statement announcing their separation. "We had an unfortunate misunderstanding about six months ago, and the police were called to our house in an abundance of caution," they wrote, per Us Weekly. "There was no violence, and no charges were filed. We chose to get counseling to sort out our relationship. Together, we have decided to separate while we reevaluate the future of our marriage."

El Moussa further elaborated on the scandalous rumor in the confines of his 2024 book "Flip Your Life." According to the HGTV star, he took the gun as a means of protection from the wildlife in the area following a verbal dispute with his then-wife, Haack. "That was the very last time we were together as a family: with Christina walking down the driveway, crying, and me sitting there in handcuffs, asking myself, 'What in the world is going on?'" he penned.

If you or someone you know is struggling or in crisis, help is available. Call or text 988 or chat 988lifeline.org