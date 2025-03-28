The Viral LeBron James Video That Surely Landed Him In The Doghouse With His Wife

For years, rumors have swirled that LeBron James' marriage to Savannah James may not be as rock-solid as it looks. The pair have been together since high school, well before LeBron's rise to NBA superstardom. They married in 2013 and went on to welcome three children together.

Despite their decade-long union, however, LeBron and Savannah's marriage has been plagued by cheating rumors. In 2022, speculation arose after former "Call Her Daddy" host Sofia Franklyn accused LeBron of being a habitual cheater. "Leonardo DiCaprio, I know for a fact. I mean, I've never been invited [to his parties], but my friends have," Franklyn said on her "Sofia with an F" podcast. "LeBron James, same s**t. Should I be outing all these people?" Claiming that the basketball star throws exclusive parties where women are asked to sign NDAs, Franklyn quipped, "You didn't know that? You didn't know LeBron's a cheetah?"

While LeBron has never directly addressed these accusations, a viral clip of him openly flirting with women has only added fuel to the chatter. In March 2024, he was caught on camera cozying up to Los Angeles Lakers execs Jeanie Buss and Linda Rambis while sitting courtside at a Lakers game. "Hey, first of all, Happy International Women's Day," he told the ladies, who were seen repeatedly touching his biceps and leaning on his shoulder. The clip garnered plenty of reactions, with many speculating that the exchange must have landed him in the doghouse with Savannah. "[She] definitely cussed him out when he got home," one fan wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter. Another user added: "He slept on the couch that night fosho."