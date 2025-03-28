The Viral LeBron James Video That Surely Landed Him In The Doghouse With His Wife
For years, rumors have swirled that LeBron James' marriage to Savannah James may not be as rock-solid as it looks. The pair have been together since high school, well before LeBron's rise to NBA superstardom. They married in 2013 and went on to welcome three children together.
Despite their decade-long union, however, LeBron and Savannah's marriage has been plagued by cheating rumors. In 2022, speculation arose after former "Call Her Daddy" host Sofia Franklyn accused LeBron of being a habitual cheater. "Leonardo DiCaprio, I know for a fact. I mean, I've never been invited [to his parties], but my friends have," Franklyn said on her "Sofia with an F" podcast. "LeBron James, same s**t. Should I be outing all these people?" Claiming that the basketball star throws exclusive parties where women are asked to sign NDAs, Franklyn quipped, "You didn't know that? You didn't know LeBron's a cheetah?"
While LeBron has never directly addressed these accusations, a viral clip of him openly flirting with women has only added fuel to the chatter. In March 2024, he was caught on camera cozying up to Los Angeles Lakers execs Jeanie Buss and Linda Rambis while sitting courtside at a Lakers game. "Hey, first of all, Happy International Women's Day," he told the ladies, who were seen repeatedly touching his biceps and leaning on his shoulder. The clip garnered plenty of reactions, with many speculating that the exchange must have landed him in the doghouse with Savannah. "[She] definitely cussed him out when he got home," one fan wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter. Another user added: "He slept on the couch that night fosho."
Savannah has stood by LeBron
Fortunately, it doesn't appear as if Savannah James was fazed by that viral clip of her husband being a flirt, nor has she ever acknowledged those pesky rumors about their marriage. In 2017, Savannah made it clear where her loyalty lies by speaking highly of LeBron in an interview with Cleveland Magazine. "He is truly a king to his queen, if you will," she gushed. "He treats me with so much respect. I mean, it's hard to not love him." Aside from being an amazing husband, she also praised LeBron for being a doting father and son to his mom, Gloria, adding that he has remained humble despite everything he has accomplished.
Speaking with The Cut in 2023, the podcast host and mother of three stressed that she isn't interested in engaging with the online chatter surrounding her personal life. "I'm not a comment reader because I feel like that is going to put you into a rabbit hole that you don't want to be in," explained Savannah. "I don't think that there are misconceptions about me out there that I would even be inclined to address."
For his part, LeBron hasn't held back from showing his love and devotion to Savannah. The two celebrated their 11-year wedding anniversary in March 2025, with LeBron taking to Instagram in February to gush about his wife. "This s**t can't be f**ked with! Love you my Queen!" he wrote alongside snapshots of them kissing. The NBA superstar has repeatedly spoken about Savannah's role in his life, noting she had been there with him long before all the fortune and fame. "You wouldn't be talking to me right now if it weren't for her," he told The Hollywood Reporter in 2018.