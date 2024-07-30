The Rampant LeBron James Cheating Rumors, Explained

For many, LeBron James isn't just the GOAT on the court—he's the GOAT behind the scenes, too. Even though his NBA career isn't over yet, he's already racked up an unbelievable 40,000 career points, a feat unmatched in the league. Plus, he's kept his image squeaky clean, presenting himself as the ultimate family man. His only "scandals"? A receding hairline and a less-than-stellar rap game — if you can even call those scandals. Then again, he's not immune to controversies, chief of which are rumors about him being unfaithful to his wife, Savannah James.

Like the high school sweetheart success stories of Stephen and Ayesha Curry or Patrick and Brittany Mahomes, LeBron and Savannah James' romance began in their teen years. They met in 2003 when LeBron had been recruited to play basketball for St. Vincent-St. Mary High School in Ohio, and funnily, it was Savannah who had made the first move. They reportedly had their first date an Outback in their town, and the rest, as they say, is history. The two have been inseparable and thriving as a power couple ever since, tying the knot in 2013 and raising three kids: LeBron "Bronny" James Jr., Bryce, and Zhuri.

While many superstar athletes can't seem to stay faithful (we're not naming names here!) LeBron stands out as a loyal husband and doting dad. Or does he? According to one bold claim, he's got a reputation for being a serial cheater. Yikes!