We Gave Jill Biden The Ultimate Post-White House Makeover
With Jill Biden's White House days in her rearview mirror, there's never been a more perfect time for her to overhaul her style. After all, the former first and second lady spent the last two decades sporting the same palatable style: shoulder-length blond hair with choppy layers alongside whatever first-lady-approved fashion dictated each day. For Joe Biden's inauguration, this meant wearing her signature 'do as she whipped out a gorgeous baby blue dress coat with dark blue embellishments. She sported similar, slightly curlier hair while rocking the white power suit (dress) on the cover of Vogue in July 2024.
Given Jill's roles as the wife of a powerful politician and an educator, her go-to hairstyle definitely worked. Not only was it refined and non-distracting, but its simplistic nature probably made getting ready every day a breeze. The downside is that the hairstyle wasn't very memorable and, in some instances, definitely clashed with her 'fits.
Because of this, we thought it'd be fun to uncover what the first lady would look like after a little White House makeover — you know, if Jill ever decided to undergo a transformation. Of course, Static Media's photo editors made things happen by digitally reimagining Jill with two very distinct hairstyles. And honestly, the difference is rather enlightening.
Strawberry blond length suits Jill Biden
Jill Biden has been rocking her bleach blond hair for years, but she should be open to other tones and maybe a different cut as well. As you can see in the photo above, Static Media's photo editors digitally added strawberry blond highlights over a deeper blonde base to Jill's photo, and these little tweaks went a long way in adding a bit of contrast to her features. They also added a few extra inches, which helped to elongate and frame her ageless face. Plus, unlike the photo on the left, which features her real hair and just screams national address or parent-teacher conference, the made-over version of Jill looks ready to take on whatever excitement awaits her post-White House journey.
Speaking of that journey, Jill is only a few months into her return as a civilian, so there's no way to know for sure what the next stretch of life will look like for her, while her husband, Joe Biden, has spoken about his plans. "Although I'm leaving, you're stuck with me. I'm not going away," the former president shared on "The View" in 2024. "Because there are so many other things I want to do in terms of the Biden Institute at Penn on foreign policy [and] the Biden Institute in Delaware on domestic policy to keep the things going that we started, and I think we can get it done." That said, the academic world is probably biting their nails in the hopes that Jill would again grace them with her teaching experience. If she ever did, this hairstyle would add the perfect amount of flair.
Jill Biden may want to steer clear of darker hair
When it comes to personal style, hair color is just as important as length, texture, or style — which is why the wrong shade can make or break a person. While Jill Biden may simply prefer blond hair over other colors, she also looks objectively better with it. Boring or not, the former first lady's hair does the job well enough, while the strawberry blond definitely elevates her to a higher level. Then there's the dark hair she's sporting above, which isn't exactly doing her any favors. In fact, it appears her dark roots drag the eye down her face in a way that doesn't flatter her features. And while we can certainly get down with the slightly longer length, the middle part doesn't work here either (sorry, Gen Z!).
Fortunately, Jill has steered clear of darker hair shades throughout her adult life, instead choosing to stick with what she knows works for her. However, she did once play around with jet-black hair. According to NBC News, Jill leaned into the spirit of April Fool's Day 2021 by pretending to be a flight attendant. Of course, the former first lady couldn't simply show up as she was, given that she'd be instantly recognizable. But she found a way around it by donning a jet-black wig and forgoing her famous name. The best part is that not only were her employees totally surprised, but she also managed to pull the wool over certain journalists' eyes (although it sounds like everything was in good fun).
Interestingly, Jill was also unrecognizable in a few of her throwback photos.