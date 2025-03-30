We Gave Jill Biden The Ultimate Post-White House Makeover

With Jill Biden's White House days in her rearview mirror, there's never been a more perfect time for her to overhaul her style. After all, the former first and second lady spent the last two decades sporting the same palatable style: shoulder-length blond hair with choppy layers alongside whatever first-lady-approved fashion dictated each day. For Joe Biden's inauguration, this meant wearing her signature 'do as she whipped out a gorgeous baby blue dress coat with dark blue embellishments. She sported similar, slightly curlier hair while rocking the white power suit (dress) on the cover of Vogue in July 2024.

Given Jill's roles as the wife of a powerful politician and an educator, her go-to hairstyle definitely worked. Not only was it refined and non-distracting, but its simplistic nature probably made getting ready every day a breeze. The downside is that the hairstyle wasn't very memorable and, in some instances, definitely clashed with her 'fits.

Because of this, we thought it'd be fun to uncover what the first lady would look like after a little White House makeover — you know, if Jill ever decided to undergo a transformation. Of course, Static Media's photo editors made things happen by digitally reimagining Jill with two very distinct hairstyles. And honestly, the difference is rather enlightening.