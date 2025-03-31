The Real Reason Michelle Obama Didn't Want More Kids After Sasha & Malia

Michelle Obama is a proud mother of two — and only two. That was by choice. When Barack Obama suggested they try for a third, she was quick to nip it in the bud. She had no desire to face sleepless nights or deal with postpartum again. After two beautiful daughters, she was happy with the family she already had. That's not to say Michelle didn't enjoy her role as a mother. On the contrary, Malia Obama and Sasha Obama were very much wanted.

In fact, the Obamas struggled with infertility and had to go through a difficult process to conceive their daughters. Michelle suffered a miscarriage and underwent IVF treatments before carrying a pregnancy to term. The journey involved daily injections for weeks on end. "Here I was alone in the bathroom of our apartment, trying, in the name of all that want, to screw up the courage to plunge a syringe into my thigh," she shared in her 2018 memoir, "Becoming."

Even though Barack was supportive, he still wasn't the one undergoing the treatments. The inequality inherent to the process made Michelle feel even more lonely. "It was maybe then that I felt a first flicker of resentment involving politics and Barack's unshakable commitment to the work. Or maybe I was just feeling the acute burden of being female," she wrote. It was all worth it in the end. Sasha and Malia now live together in Los Angeles, and their mother couldn't be more proud. She never regretted stopping at the two.