What Malia And Sasha Obama's Life Living In Los Angeles Is Really Like

Malia and Sasha Obama captured the hearts of people across the nation when their dad, Barack Obama, was elected President of the United States in 2008. During their dad's two terms in office, they grew up in front of our eyes. Despite the celebrity status that accompanied being America's first daughters, they had relatively normal childhoods, and their down-to-earth upbringing prepared them for post-White House lives in Los Angeles. "They had to learn how to balance the unwanted attention, but do it politely. To build their own lives in the spotlight and not be eaten up by it," their mom, Michelle Obama, said on Melissa French Gates' podcast, "Moments That Make Us," in July 2024.

Michelle explained that she and Barack raised their daughters to be independent. Despite growing up with a team of servants in the White House, the Obama girls were responsible for keeping their rooms tidy. As Michelle explained to Gates: "I was raising them thinking, 'You're not going to live here, and with me, forever. So I've got to hand you your life soon and let you manage it.'"

Now, several years after leaving the White House, the Obama sisters are thriving. They're both college grads — Malia graduated from Harvard in 2021 and Sasha from the University of Southern California in 2023 — and have traded the East Coast for California dreaming. In 2022, Michelle confirmed that the Obama sisters' relationship is as close as ever and that they had moved in together in Los Angeles. "It feels good to know that the two girls you raised find solace at a kitchen table with one another," she told People. "It's like the one thing you want for them." The sisters clearly value their independence, just like their parents intended, and have largely avoided the public eye. What we do know about their lives in LA, though, is a testament to their upbringing.