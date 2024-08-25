Times Malia Obama Proved She's One Of The Most Normal Celeb Kids

Malia Obama's mom enforced some strict rules when the Obamas lived in the White House, and her approach to parenting paid off. By offering her daughters a sense of stability in such unusual circumstances, Michelle ensured that Malia and Sasha Obama didn't act entitled or privileged after Barack Obama's presidency ended.

Michelle raised her girls to be self-sufficient. "I don't want [Malia] to be 15, 16 and be that kid: 'I've never done laundry before.' I would cringe if she became that kid," she said in a 2011 "Oprah" interview. She also told Yahoo! Shine that Sasha and Malia had to do household chores to earn their allowances. Michelle realized Malia was just a typical teen after speaking to her about her adolescent experiences and discovering that they mirrored her own. "Malia and I were talking recently about all the little things we'd stress over in junior high and high school — whether we're wearing the right clothes, a snarky comment somebody made about us, the boys we crushed on, and on and on," she told Good Housekeeping in 2018.

Another sign that Malia was no spoiled nepo baby was how she wanted to spend her final night in the White House. "Because my girls are so normal, they're like, 'Well, eight girls are gonna be sleeping here ... and we want pizza and we want nuggets,'" Michelle said during a Q&A, per People. Since then, Malia has continued to prove that she's one of the most normal celeb kids.