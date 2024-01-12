Malia Obama's Most Controversial Moments

In 2014, Malia Obama and her sister Sasha Obama were taken along by their parents to one of the annual White House traditions, the Thanksgiving turkey pardoning event. And as you would expect from two girls who were only 16 and 13 at the time, they didn't exactly appear to be find the ceremony particulary enthralling.

Indeed, the first daughters were spotted looking entirely uninterested as their father Barack Obama gave two lucky birds a last-minute reprieve. And Elizabeth Lauten, congressman Stephen Fincher's communications director, wasn't particularly amused. Taking to Facebook to give the girls a dressing down, she began (via BBC News), "Dear Sasha and Malia: I get you're both in those awful teen years, but you're a part of the First Family, try showing a little class. At least respect the part you play."

Lauten also called out their fashion sense, threw some shade at their parents, and advised them to "rise to the occasion." After receiving a backlash, the political aide was forced to eat some humble pie, returning to Facebook to admit that she "had judged the two young ladies in a way that I would never have wanted to be judged myself as a teenager." In fact, Lauten later stepped down from her position due to the pushback she received.