Here's What Hillary Clinton Looks Like Without Makeup

Contrary to popular belief, the polished Hillary Clinton has gone makeup-free several times. Of course, this is perfectly normal, but Clinton's political career has introduced way more criticism about her looks than the average public figure has to deal with. Between the fierce debate surrounding her signature pantsuits to the era when she made headbands cool, Clinton's beauty and style choices have always garnered intense conversations, which are rarely positive and usually overly critical. A not-so-fun fact? Clinton's love of pantsuits stemmed from a regrettable encounter with photographers.

When Clinton used to wear skirts, photographers sold photos of her to seedy lingerie businesses, who used the images in unauthorized ways. "I was sitting on a couch and the press was let in," Hillary revealed to CBS News. "There were a bunch of them shooting up." She continued, "All of a sudden, the White House gets alerted to these billboards that show me sitting down with, I thought my legs together, but the way it's shot, it's sort of suggestive." Unable to risk photographers seeking out ways to manipulate her photos, Clinton turned to a different garment. "I just couldn't deal with it. So, I started wearing pants," she said. Fortunately, Clinton's been able to let her hair down in recent years and not worry constantly about cameras — like the few times she's gone makeup-free.