What Hillary Clinton Really Would Have Said If She Won In 2016

Soon after Hillary Clinton lost the 2016 presidential election to her opponent Donald Trump, she retreated to her home in upstate New York to reflect on her loss and, of course, spend time walking her dog Maisie in the open woods, where a mom and her baby daughter ran into her, as detailed by Buzzfeed. In her book, "What Happened," Clinton admitted that she solely relied on her nature walks, as it was her way of healing from her loss to Trump, per the Business Insider.

It did take Clinton some time to muster up the strength to make a concession speech, and she admitted that it was perhaps the hardest speech she had to make in her life. "I know how disappointed you feel because I feel it too, and so do tens of millions of Americans who invested their hopes and dreams in this effort," she said, per CNN. "This is painful and it will be for a long time."

And while everyone spent a lot of time wondering what Clinton's next move would be at the time, we just learned that a different speech she wanted to share that week is still resonating years later.