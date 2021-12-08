What Hillary Clinton Really Would Have Said If She Won In 2016
Soon after Hillary Clinton lost the 2016 presidential election to her opponent Donald Trump, she retreated to her home in upstate New York to reflect on her loss and, of course, spend time walking her dog Maisie in the open woods, where a mom and her baby daughter ran into her, as detailed by Buzzfeed. In her book, "What Happened," Clinton admitted that she solely relied on her nature walks, as it was her way of healing from her loss to Trump, per the Business Insider.
It did take Clinton some time to muster up the strength to make a concession speech, and she admitted that it was perhaps the hardest speech she had to make in her life. "I know how disappointed you feel because I feel it too, and so do tens of millions of Americans who invested their hopes and dreams in this effort," she said, per CNN. "This is painful and it will be for a long time."
And while everyone spent a lot of time wondering what Clinton's next move would be at the time, we just learned that a different speech she wanted to share that week is still resonating years later.
HIlary Clinton's speech knew what was in store for the future
In a surprise move, Hillary Clinton shared some parts of her speech that she was hoping to make on the night of the 2016 presidential election. As many of her supporters can recall, much of the nation and world was left absolutely stunned when it was announced that Trump had enough electoral votes to clinch the win, leaving thousands of Clinton's fans at the Javits Convention Center in New York City in complete shock, per CNN.
Fast-forward nearly five years later, and Clinton has finally shared some of the things she wanted to say if she would have won that night. In an educational video series for MasterClass, Clinton read parts of the prepared speech. She said, per Today, "I've met little boys and girls who didn't understand why a woman has never been president before. Now they know, and the world knows, that in America, every boy and every girl can grow up to be whatever they dream — even president of the United States."
She also addressed the political divide and her hope to unify the country, said that America is a country where "women are respected and immigrants are welcomed," and how it is a country where "we believe in science." Surely, for many of Clinton's supporters, it's almost as if Clinton's speech was a crystal ball.