Harvey Weinstein's Latest Controversy In Prison Is Pretty Unexpected

It seems that wherever Harvey Weinstein goes, controversy follows.

The Miramax founder, who was convicted of a first-degree criminal sexual act and third-degree rape in 2020, has again found himself in trouble despite being incarcerated. What's ironic is that he was reported to have committed an illegal act in jail even though he is allegedly already suffering from a slew of health issues. In April 2021, lawyers for Weinstein said that he had lost at least four teeth, is "almost technically blind," and "in need of surgery" and "shots," per Vulture.

While his legal team insists that he is in poor health, new reports have surfaced revealing that he still managed to sneak in contraband with him. The former film producer was found to have snuck in chocolate into LA County jail, resulting in reprimands from the jail guards. This seems to be uncharacteristic for someone supposedly dealing with a host of dental problems.