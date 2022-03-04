Harvey Weinstein's Latest Controversy In Prison Is Pretty Unexpected
It seems that wherever Harvey Weinstein goes, controversy follows.
The Miramax founder, who was convicted of a first-degree criminal sexual act and third-degree rape in 2020, has again found himself in trouble despite being incarcerated. What's ironic is that he was reported to have committed an illegal act in jail even though he is allegedly already suffering from a slew of health issues. In April 2021, lawyers for Weinstein said that he had lost at least four teeth, is "almost technically blind," and "in need of surgery" and "shots," per Vulture.
While his legal team insists that he is in poor health, new reports have surfaced revealing that he still managed to sneak in contraband with him. The former film producer was found to have snuck in chocolate into LA County jail, resulting in reprimands from the jail guards. This seems to be uncharacteristic for someone supposedly dealing with a host of dental problems.
Harvey Weinstein was caught sneaking Milk Duds into jail
According to records obtained by Variety, Harvey Weinstein was caught in possession of Milk Duds during a search in November 2021. It's unclear how he got his hands on the chocolate, but it likely happened when he got extradited from New York to Los Angeles in July 2021. However, during that time, no contraband had been found in his belongings.
Another possibility was his lawyers slipping him the forbidden food items, as he was caught with them after his face-to-face meeting with his attorney, Shawn Burkley. After the chocolate was confiscated, the guards said that they would have to do a thorough search of his lawyers' binders and bags on subsequent visits.
Meanwhile, Weinstein was apologetic for what had happened. "This was an innocent misunderstanding," Weinstein said. "It will not happen again. I have been a model inmate, following the rules and regulations and I am sincerely sorry." His attorney also offered a statement, saying that it will not be a repeat occurrence. "We have been informed about this and are very sorry it happened," they said in a statement. "It had not happened before, and never happened since. Harvey has been a model inmate and intends to continue as such." With Weinstein being sentenced to 23 years in prison, per The New York Times, he ought to get his act straight.