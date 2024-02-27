Malia Obama Goes By A Different Name For Her Film Career

Instead of following in the political footsteps of her father, Barack Obama, Malia Obama has chosen to work in film and television. Sharing a name with a former president can be a double-edged sword, as it opened some doors but also left Malia vulnerable to excess criticism. The burgeoning filmmaker created a short film for Donald Glover, and the "Atlanta" star spoke about the pressure that put on Malia. "The first thing we did was talk about the fact that she will only get to do this once," Glover told GQ in April 2023. "You're Obama's daughter. So if you make a bad film, it will follow you around."

The short film, written and directed by Malia, is called "The Heart" and it premiered at Sundance Film Festival in January. It follows a man tasked with fulfilling an unusual request left in his mother's will. "The film is about lost objects and lonely people and forgiveness and regret," Malia said in a video released by Sundance titled "Meet the Artist." She went on to add, "We hope you enjoy the film and it makes you feel a bit less lonely."

For the project, she dropped "Obama" from her name and went by Malia Ann. Fans who watched the Sundance video weighed in on the stage name. "I noticed she's also going by her middle name. It's amazing to see people create their own lane," one YouTube user wrote. But seeing the filmmaker go by Malia Ann was a source of debate, and even Whoopi Goldberg had a strong opinion.