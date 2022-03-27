Malia Obama Just Got A High Profile New Job

Malia Obama's teenage years were far from typical, which tends to be the case for any kid who spends years living in the White House. Malia was 10 years old in 2008 when her father, Barack Obama, was elected president. He went on to serve a second term, meaning that Malia was a legal adult by the time her family left the White House.

The Obamas did their best to provide their daughters with what first lady Michelle Obama described as "a sense of normalcy." But when it came time to teach Malia how to drive, Michelle couldn't hop in the passenger's seat to instruct her daughter as so many other parents do with their teens. "The Secret Service [taught Malia], actually, because they wouldn't let me in the car with her," Michelle explained in a 2015 "Rachael Ray" interview.

While living in the White House had its downsides, being exposed to the world of politics at an early age afforded Malia some amazing opportunities, such as a 2016 internship at the U.S. Embassy in Madrid, per ABC España. However, in a 2021 interview on "The Late Late Show with James Corden," Barack suggested that having to be accompanied by Secret Service agents on their dates likely "shut down [his daughters'] interest in public service." Instead of getting into politics, Malia has chosen a different career path that will allow her to rub elbows with some of her father's Hollywood supporters.