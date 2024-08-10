The Clear Sign Sasha Obama Is Following A Career In Show Business

In May 2023, Sasha Obama graduated from the University of Southern California with a B.A. in sociology, a degree that allows her to make forays into different professional areas. The entertainment industry isn't one that's normally associated with that background, yet that's the path the youngest of Barack and Michelle Obama's daughters appears to have chosen. While none of the Obamas have discussed Sasha's professional ventures, the credits for Season 4 of "Couples Therapy" suggest she has been working on reality TV.

While unrelated to her degree, Sasha's choice isn't exactly surprising. After all, she is the daughter of the founders of Higher Ground, the production company behind the Oscar-winning Netflix documentary "American Factory." This is a business the Obamas are passionate about. "Barack and I have always believed in the power of storytelling to inspire us, to make us think differently about the world around us, and to help us open our minds and hearts to others," Michelle said in a statement about their partnership with Netflix.

It's unclear if the former president and first lady encouraged Sasha to give show business a shot. But they are probably relieved it isn't the one career Barack and Michelle never want Malia and Sasha to consider. "Michelle drilled into them so early that you would be crazy to go into politics. It will never happen," Barack said during a June 2024 fundraising (via ABC News). The Obamas can breathe easier because, if the signs aren't deceiving us, Sasha is interested in TV.