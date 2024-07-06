The One Career Barack And Michelle Obama Never Want Sasha & Malia To Consider

Sasha and Malia Obama grew up in the public eye, and many wondered how the future would look for the former first daughters. In June 2024, Michelle Obama wished Sasha a happy birthday by posting a sweet photo of the two together on Instagram. In the snap, Sasha towered over her mom and looked every bit a grown woman. Some wondered if she would follow in Barack Obama's footsteps and enter the world of politics, but the former POTUS addressed that possibility only days after Sasha's birthday. "That is a question I do not need to answer because Michelle drilled into them so early that you would be crazy to go into politics," Barack said during a Q&A at a fundraiser for Joe Biden, according to ABC News. "It will never happen," he added definitively.

Previously, Barack had said that his daughters showed no interest in political careers because of how they were affected by growing up with their father in office. He joked on "The Late Late Show with James Corden" in May 2021 that Sasha and Malia were traumatized by "Secret Service guys" ruining their dates as teenagers, and that had turned them off of pursuing lives "in public service."

Malia and Sasha had bonded over shared lives with famous parents and eventually got their own place together. That was when Sasha was finishing up college, and the pair wound up creating their own career paths. From a young age, Michelle and Barack always made sure that their daughters worked.